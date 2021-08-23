Derry man accused of breaking his partner's ankle during a domestic violence attack

A man accused of breaking his partner's ankle allegedly told her to tell hospital authorities she tripped on a child's toy, Derry Magistrates Court heard today.

Stephen Duddy (51), of Broomhill Avenue in Derry, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a female on April 18 this year and a further charge of assault on the same woman on August 21.

A police officer connected Duddy to the charges.

The court heard that police were called to by the woman who said her partner was 'pushing and shouting at her' and during the call a male voice could be heard in the background.

When police attended she told them Duddy had pushed and shoved her around the kitchen but she had no suffered any injuries.

However, she told police of an incident on April 18 when she said he had pushed her to the floor and broke her ankle.

She claimed he refused to allow her to seek medical help and it was a couple of days before she went to the hospital.

This incident was alleged to have been witnessed by the woman's three children.

The court was told that the woman said Duddy 'controlled' her and told her if she told the truth she would lose her children and said she should say she tripped on a child's toy.

The woman alleged Duddy accompanied her on all her hospital visits.

At interview Duddy acknowledged she had broken her ankle but said he did not know how.

He claimed the woman had alcohol issues and said she was the problem in the relationship but did admit to drinking vodka from 11am on the morning of the August incident.

The police officer said that the woman said that Duddy was 'controlling' and tried to isolate her.

Police were concerned that if released Duddy would try and contact the woman and 'persuade or coerce' her into withdrawing her statement.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay released Duddy on bail to an address approved by the PSNI which must be outside the city.

He is not to enter the city except for court appearances and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Duddy will appear again on September 16.