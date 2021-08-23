Man arrested after the discovery of drugs in the Waterside area of Derry at the weekend

Some of the drugs seized in Derry.
A man was arrested after the discovery of drugs in the Waterside area of Derry at the weekend.
A PSNI spokesperson said the man was detained by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team who, during the search of a house in the Drumahoe area, found a quantity of suspected class A and B drugs.
The spokesperson added: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland, through Op Dealbreaker, continues to tackle the harm caused by illegal drugs, illicit prescription medication and their supply, use and misuse in Northern Ireland. If you have any information contact your local police station.”
