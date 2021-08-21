Search our Archive

21/08/2021

Derry hunger striker remembered on 40th anniversary of his death

Hundreds attend Michael Devine commemoration

The parade making its way from Rosemount to the city Cemetery.

Reporter:

staff reporter

Around 500 people have taken part in an event this afternoon to remember Derry hunger striker, Michael Devine, on the 40th anniversary of this death.

Aged 27, the father-of-two passed away on August 20, 1981 - he was the last of the 10 hunger strikers to die.

Members of his family were among those who take part in today's commemoration, organised by the Derry IRSP (Irish Republican Socialist Party), which saw a parade, led by eight masked men and accompanied by two flute bands, make its way from the former Rosemount shirt factory to the City Cemetery where those in attendance were addressed at the INLA monument by leading IRSP member, Dan Murphy, from Belfast.

As well as floral tributes from the Devine family, wreaths were also laid by the families of Patsy O'Hara and Kevin Lynch, INLA members who also died on the hunger strike. Floral tributes were also laid by the INLA in Derry, Strabane and Belfast as well as the IRSP in the three towns.

There was no visible police presence on the ground throughout the 90-minute event although a PSNI helicopter was in the air and two drones hovered over the cemetery commemoration.

Meanwhile, police in the city are investigating shots being at the a mural dedicated to the Derry hunger striker on Friday evening.

The probe follows video footage of two masked and armed men firing a volley of shots being posted on social media.

The incident took place shortly before a new billboard was unveiled to Michael Devine next to the mural on the wall of house at Fern Park in the Galliagh area..

Appealing for information, PSNI Superintendent Catherine Magee said: “We are aware of reports circulating on social media of masked men holding what appear to be firearms.

““Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2840 of 20/08/21.”

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

