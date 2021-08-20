Derry death notices - Friday, August 20, 2021

MULLAN, Liam, 18th August 2021 beloved husband of Margaret, 4B Steelstown Road, loving father of Leona, Denise, Liam and Joanne, much loved grandfather of Jack, Leah, Seán, Laura, Daniel and Christian, great-grandfather of Fionn, Emma and Conor and dear brother of Moya, Cathal, Deirdre and Don. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 11.40 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Faughanvale. Liam's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MOORE (née McWilliams), Annie. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annie Moore Née McWilliams suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 19th of August 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 20 Saint Columbas Walk, Greysteel, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Phonsie and loving sister of Philomena McColgan, Angela Barr, Leo McWilliams and Gabrielle McVey and the late Margaret, Isobel, Dympna, Paddy Joe and infant Michael Daniel R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home , viewing from 6pm to 8pm on Friday 20th of August. Funeral from there on Saturday 21st of August leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher. Requiem mass can be viewed via https://www.banagherparish.com/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

CALDWELL (nee Boyd) (115 Lyttlesdale, Garvagh) 19th August 2021 (peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family) Mabel, loving wife of the late Bob, much loved mother of Isobel, Esther, David William, Roberta, Alec, Ann and the late Nigel and loving sister of Samuel, Jean, Margaret, Esther, Ringland, Nigel and the late William and David. Her remains will leave her late residence at 1.30pm on Saturday 21st August for a 2pm Funeral Service in St Paul’s Church of Ireland, Main Street, Garvagh , burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Mabel’s wake and funeral will be limited to social distancing within both the house and the church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

BRADLEY – August 18, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in his 96th year, Albert, 70 Hospital Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved husband of Lily, much loved father of Mervyn and Noel, dear father-in-law of Patricia and Catherine, dearly loved Grandfather of Amy, Katie, William, Adam and Ellis, loving great-grandfather of Cole and dearest brother of the late Jim, Willie, Gretta and Dorothy. House strictly private due to current Government guidelines. Funeral from his home, Saturday, August 21 at 1:30pm for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Wife, Children and the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

DEEHAN, (née Doherty), 18th. August 2021, peacefully at her daughter Marie's Home, Tess, (late of Cable Street), beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Marie, Roisin, Ann and Jim, devoted grandmother of Rory, Cara, Áine and James, dear mother-in-law of Richard and Ashline, loving sister of Joy Keenan. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

NIXON, Stephen, 17th August 2021, beloved son of Pamela and the late John, formerly of MacNiece Close, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Ava, dear brother of Damian, Shaun, Patrick, Elaine, Charles, Gary, Sharon and the late Kieran and a much loved uncle. Funeral from the family home, 26 Marianus Park on Friday at 9.25 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DUFFY, Richard Thomas (Tommy), 17th August 2021 beloved husband of Elizabeth, 4 Moore Walk, Bishop Street, loving father of Simon, Zoe, Matthew, Richard, Connor and PJ Thomas and Dorothy, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and dear brother of Liam, Paul, Rosie and Tracy. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.25 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunket’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CAREY, Tony, 16th August 2021 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of Kay and the Late Tony. Loving brother of Marie, Paul, Kate, Nuala, Agnes, Denise, Geraldine, Julie Ann and the Late Jackie. Family and close friends only tonight (Tuesday). Funeral from his mother's home on Friday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Eugene's Cathedral. Private Cremation will take place afterwards at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan. Please adhere to Government guidelines and observe Social distancing. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link; http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle and everyone that knew him. Family Flowers only. If wished donations in lieu to The Renal Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital Care of any family Member. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, Pray for for him.