Derry death notices - Thursday, August 19, 2021

DEEHAN, (née Doherty), 18th. August 2021, peacefully at her daughter Marie's Home, Tess, (late of Cable Street), beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Marie, Roisin, Ann and Jim, devoted grandmother of Rory, Cara, Áine and James, dear mother-in-law of Richard and Ashline, loving sister of Joy Keenan. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

NIXON, Stephen, 17th August 2021, beloved son of Pamela and the late John, formerly of MacNiece Close, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Ava, dear brother of Damian, Shaun, Patrick, Elaine, Charles, Gary, Sharon and the late Kieran and a much loved uncle. Funeral from the family home, 26 Marianus Park on Friday at 9.25 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CAIRNS, Fr John Francis, 16th August 2021, Peacefully at home. Beloved Son of May and the late George. Dear Brother of Noel, May, Kathleen, George, Patrick, Geraldine, Paul, Kevin and Michael. A much loved Brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral from his home 72 Drumleck Gardens on Thursday 19th August at 11:30am to Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

DUFFY, Richard Thomas (Tommy), 17th August 2021 beloved husband of Elizabeth, 4 Moore Walk, Bishop Street, loving father of Simon, Zoe, Matthew, Richard, Connor and PJ Thomas and Dorothy, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and dear brother of Liam, Paul, Rosie and Tracy. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.25 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunket’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CAREY, Tony, 16th August 2021 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of Kay and the Late Tony. Loving brother of Marie, Paul, Kate, Nuala, Agnes, Denise, Geraldine, Julie Ann and the Late Jackie. Family and close friends only tonight (Tuesday). Funeral from his mother's home on Friday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Eugene's Cathedral. Private Cremation will take place afterwards at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan. Please adhere to Government guidelines and observe Social distancing. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link; http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle and everyone that knew him. Family Flowers only. If wished donations in lieu to The Renal Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital Care of any family Member. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, Pray for for him.

McELHINNEY, Jeremiah (Jerry), 17th August 2021 R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Mary, dear father of Elizabeth-Anne, Theresa, Laurence, Joseph, Jerard, James, Margaret, Barbara and Gary and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home 8 Moyglass Place, Strathfoyle on Thursday at 10.10am. for 11 o’clock Requiem mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KANE (née Sweeney), Sadie, 17th August 2021. R.I.P. Peacefully at Foyle Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, R.I.P. Loving mother of Simon, Owen, James, Abigail, and Penelope, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 59 Greystone Park Limavady on Wednesday evening at 5pm to St Mary’s Church Limavady. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin, suddenly at his late home on the 14th of August 2021. Late of 50 Fountain Hill. May he rest in peace. Beloved father of Michael, Christopher, Nicole, Lauren & Paul. A much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren. Precious son of the late Michael and Isabella. Loving brother of Anne, Kathleen, Isabel and the late Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Michael's remains will be reposing from 6pm this evening at his sister Kathleen's residence, 15 Dunfield Terrace, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 19th August at 12:50pm for 1:30pm requiem mass in St. Columb's Church, Waterside, burial immediately afterwards in Killygordon Cemetery, The Cross, Co. Donegal. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Michael's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk6Bm0LzxTcmZpiODST-TpA St. Michael The Arc Angel Pray For Him.

QUIGLEY, James (Jimmy), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Quigley peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen on the 16th of August 2021. Formerly of 21 Moss Park and late of 43 Clon Dara. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Frances, Christine, Noel and Jimmy. Loving father-in-law of Ryan, Eugene, Lyndsey and May. A much loved grandfather of Lauren, Sarah, Shea, Odhrán, Cahir and Aoibheann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Jimmy's remains will be reposing from 7:30pm this evening at his late residence, 43 Clon Dara, Skeoge Rd, funeral leaving from there on Friday 20th August at 11:20am for 12:00pm requiem mass in St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Jimmy's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh St. Joseph Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede for Him.