County Derry scones shortlisted for best in NI

Over a dozen County Derry eateries have been included on a 100-strong shortlist for the Best Scones NI award.

The award, run by the Dairy Council for NI, carries a £1,000 hospitality gift voucher as a prize to treat their staff in recognition of their resilience during lockdown.

Dr Mike Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for NI said the award would celebrate the scones and their local produce.

"Best Scones NI is our way of supporting businesses after lockdown by keeping them on the public’s radar through online advertising and publicity," he said.

Jointly funded by the EU, the campaign recognises the importance of dairy products in the foodservice industry with recipes for most scones including dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, and cheese.

Members of the public can visit www.bestsconesni.com to cast their vote and be in with the chance of winning a £20 voucher for themselves to spend on a hospitality venue of their choice. Vo7ting is open until August 31 2021.

The County Derry businesses shortlisted for the award are:

Bakehouse NI (Bellaghy)

Eskimo Coffee Shop (Derry)

The Coffee Hut (Portstewart)

Primrose on the Quay (Derry)

Synge and Byrne Foyleside (Derry)

Woodbank House Vintage Tea Room (Garvagh)

The Cottage Coffee Shop (Derry)

The Rainbow Tea Room (Feeny)

The Yellow Bird (Limavady)

JC Stewart (Magherafelt)

Patricia's Coffee House (Derry)

Cake Craft Cake Design (Eglinton)

Bakesters (Portstewart)