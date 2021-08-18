Derry death notices - Wedneday, August 18, 2021

CAREY, Tony, 16th August 2021 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of Kay and the Late Tony. Loving brother of Marie, Paul, Kate, Nuala, Agnes, Denise, Geraldine, Julie Ann and the Late Jackie. Family and close friends only tonight (Tuesday). Funeral from his mother's home on Friday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Eugene's Cathedral. Private Cremation will take place afterwards at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan. Please adhere to Government guidelines and observe Social distancing. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link; http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle and everyone that knew him. Family Flowers only. If wished donations in lieu to The Renal Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital Care of any family Member. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, Pray for for him.

McELHINNEY, Jeremiah (Jerry), 17th August 2021 R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Mary, dear father of Elizabeth-Anne, Theresa, Laurence, Joseph, Jerard, James, Margaret, Barbara and Gary and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home 8 Moyglass Place, Strathfoyle on Thursday at 10.10am. for 11 o’clock Requiem mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KANE (née Sweeney), Sadie, 17th August 2021. R.I.P. Peacefully at Foyle Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, R.I.P. Loving mother of Simon, Owen, James, Abigail, and Penelope, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 59 Greystone Park Limavady on Wednesday evening at 5pm to St Mary’s Church Limavady. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin, suddenly at his late home on the 14th of August 2021. Late of 50 Fountain Hill. May he rest in peace. Beloved father of Michael, Christopher, Nicole, Lauren & Paul. A much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren. Precious son of the late Michael and Isabella. Loving brother of Anne, Kathleen, Isabel and the late Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Michael's remains will be reposing from 6pm this evening at his sister Kathleen's residence, 15 Dunfield Terrace, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 19th August at 12:50pm for 1:30pm requiem mass in St. Columb's Church, Waterside, burial immediately afterwards in Killygordon Cemetery, The Cross, Co. Donegal. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Michael's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk6Bm0LzxTcmZpiODST-TpA St. Michael The Arc Angel Pray For Him.

QUIGLEY, James (Jimmy), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Quigley peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen on the 16th of August 2021. Formerly of 21 Moss Park and late of 43 Clon Dara. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Frances, Christine, Noel and Jimmy. Loving father-in-law of Ryan, Eugene, Lyndsey and May. A much loved grandfather of Lauren, Sarah, Shea, Odhrán, Cahir and Aoibheann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Jimmy's remains will be reposing from 7:30pm this evening at his late residence, 43 Clon Dara, Skeoge Rd, funeral leaving from there on Friday 20th August at 11:20am for 12:00pm requiem mass in St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Jimmy's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh St. Joseph Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede for Him.

KING (née Hinphey), Margot. We regret to inform you of the death of Margot King (née Hinphey) in Vancouver Canada. Beloved wife of the late Bob R.I.P and loving mother of Deirdre, John, Louise, Ailish and Niamh. Loving sister of Liam Hinphey, Dungiven, sister in law Mary K and Colm, Dublin. Loving aunt of Emer, Kieran, Kevin and Liam og and their partners Kevin, Lorraine, Julie Ann and Clare. Deeply regretted by her friends and extended family in South Derry, Dublin and Kilkenny.

MacLURG, Katherine Margaret, Late of Templemoyle House, Limavady. Passed away peacefully at Foyle Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Devoted Mother of Sophie and Much loved daughter of Bill and June. (Home and funeral private.) No flowers please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family circle.

COYLE (née Herron), Ann, 16th August 2021, beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Siobhan, Catriona, Ann, Thomas, Harry, Martin and Michael, dear sister of Kay, Colette, Seamus, Thomas, Pat, Michael and the late Helen and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 41 Danesfort Crescent, on Wednesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. House restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GIBSON – 15th August 2021 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court, Portstewart, Stanley, (Founder member and Honorary Life member of Comber Rifle Club) Dearly loved Husband of the late Betty (Castlederg) and the late Violet (Comber), Loving Father of Kathy and the late Nigel, Step father to Bert, Cilla, Tina and the late Samuel, Father-In-Law of Martin, Pauline, Andrew, Stephen and the late Iris and a devoted and much loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Funeral strictly private due to the Current Government Restrictions. Service of committal will take place at Comber Cemetery, 31 Newtownards Road, Comber, County Down BT23 5AZ on Wednesday 18th August 2021 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired For Madelayne Court, Care Home, Comfort Fund c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine BT52 2BP. Will be greatly missed by his loving Family and Friends.

BROWN – Called Home August 16, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, William George (Billy), 100 Shore Road, Ballyronan, dearly beloved husband of Lila and loving and devoted father of Jackson and William. A Service of Thanksgiving for Billy's life will be held in Woodschapel Parish Church on Thursday, August 19 at 2.00pm (numbers will be limited due to social distancing within the Church). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Every Home Crusade, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine” Isaiah 43 v 1.

GLENDINNING, August 16th 2021, Elsie Margaret, formerly of William Street, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Heather, Olive, Raymond Elaine and Gareth, also a dear Mother in law Grandmother and Great Grandmother. The funeral corteage will leave her daughter Heather’s home, 77 Whitehill Park, Limavady (after a family service) on Wednesday at 1.30pm and proceed to Enagh Cemetery where friends are welcome to join them. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors. 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McERLEAN, 13 Orchard Way, Portglenone, and formerly Clady, 15th August 2021, (peacefully at Hospital) Eoin Og RIP, beloved son of the late Eoin and Ita and much loved brother of Gerard, Philip, Brenda, Catherine, Ita, Gregory and Maura. Eoin Og’s remains are reposing in WJ O’Donnell & Sons, South Derry Funeral Home, 43 Glenone Road, Clady (Corner). Visitors are welcome to call and pay their respects on Tuesday 17th August between 6pm and 9pm. His remains will be removed to St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady on Wednesday 18th August at 1.10pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Greenlough. Eoin Og’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam by clicking the link below. Sadly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Eoin Og’s wake and funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within both the Funeral Home and the Church. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins and all his family circle and friends. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul.