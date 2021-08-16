Man accused of carrying out three pipe bomb attacks in Derry is released on bail

A Derry man charged in connection with three pipe bomb attacks was today granted bail at the local magistrates court.

Noel Logan (33), of Nelson Drive, is charged with three counts of making explosives with intent to endanger life and three counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life on dates between August 1 2017 and September 4 2019.

A police officer opposed bail and outlined the three incidents.

He told the court that on November 13, 2017, two devices were found in the garden of a house in the Waterside area of the city, consisting of a pipe and tape.

Two pipe bombs were removed from the scene and examined and a mixed DNA profile was found and the court was told 'Noel Logan could not be excluded'.

The second incident occurred on March 31, 2019, when a device was thrown at the front of a house.

The householder saw a man running away from the scene.

An examination of the remains of the device revealed a mixed DNA profile and again the police officer said 'Noel Logan can't be excluded'.

The court heard the third incident occurred on September 3 2019 when an 'improvised explosive device' was found outside a house.

Again, an examination by forensics uncovered a mixed DNA sample and again Noel Logan could not be excluded.

The officer said the chances of it being likely it was Logan's DNA were 1,700,000 in the first case and one billion times likely in the other two attacks.

Logan was interviewed on seven occasions between December 9 and December 11 2020 and largely made a no comment interview but denied being in the UDA.

He opposed bail on the grounds of fear of interference with witnesses and further offences.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said that the samples were 'very partial'.

He said that police had been investigating 20 incidents in total and have other suspects in mind.

He said the charges were of 'some vintage' and his client had no record.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the argument of the possibility of further offences had been made but he was mindful of the presumption of innocence.

He released Logan on his own bail of £1,000, with a surety of £3,000, ordered him to be tagged and observe a curfew and to stay out of specific areas of the Waterside.

He will appear in court again on September 13.