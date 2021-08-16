16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Man accused of carrying out three pipe bomb attacks in Derry is released on bail

Alleged attacks took place between 2017 and 2019

Derry courthouse

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry man charged in connection with three pipe bomb attacks was today granted bail at the local magistrates court.

Noel Logan (33), of Nelson Drive, is charged with three counts of making explosives with intent to endanger life and three counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life on dates between August 1 2017 and September 4 2019.

A police officer opposed bail and outlined the three incidents.

He told the court that on November 13, 2017, two devices were found in the garden of a house in the Waterside area of the city, consisting of a pipe and tape.

Two pipe bombs were removed from the scene and examined and a mixed DNA profile was found and the court was told 'Noel Logan could not be excluded'.

The second incident occurred on March 31, 2019, when a device was thrown at the front of a house.

The householder saw a man running away from the scene.

An examination of the remains of the device revealed a mixed DNA profile and again the police officer said 'Noel Logan can't be excluded'.

The court heard the third incident occurred on September 3 2019 when an 'improvised explosive device' was found outside a house.

Again, an examination by forensics uncovered a mixed DNA sample and again Noel Logan could not be excluded.

The officer said the chances of it being likely it was Logan's DNA were 1,700,000 in the first case and one billion times likely in the other two attacks.

Logan was interviewed on seven occasions between December 9 and December 11 2020 and largely made a no comment interview but denied being in the UDA.

He opposed bail on the grounds of fear of interference with witnesses and further offences.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said that the samples were 'very partial'.

He said that police had been investigating 20 incidents in total and have other suspects in mind.

He said the charges were of 'some vintage' and his client had no record.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the argument of the possibility of further offences had been made but he was mindful of the presumption of innocence.

He released Logan on his own bail of £1,000, with a surety of £3,000, ordered him to be tagged and observe a curfew and to stay out of specific areas of the Waterside.

He will appear in court again on September 13.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media