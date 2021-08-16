Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of two girls missing from Derry

Anastasia Loginova (left) and Sophie Hamilton.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sophie Hamilton and Anastasia Loginova.
Sophie, aged 17, was last seen leaving Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry just before 4pm on Thursday, August 12.
Sophie is described as being of slight build and approximately 5' 3" tall and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a grey and navy hooded jacket and black and white trainers.
Anastasia, aged 14, has been missing from the Waterside area of the city since Friday, August 13.
Anastasia is described as being of slim build and approximately 5' 1" tall. She was last seen wearing a dark green jumper, black leggings and black shoes.
It is believed that both girls have travelled to the Belfast area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1236 of 12/08/21.
