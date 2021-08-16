Derry Death Notices - Monday, 16th August, 2021

BARR, Andy - 15th August, 2021 (peacefully) at Owenmóre Care Home, beloved husband of Margaret, 12 Danesfort Crescent, loving father of Brigid, Owen, Kevin, Trisha, Andrew, Patrick, Seamus and the late Ciaran and Martin, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Frances, Paddy, Lily and Jim. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 o’clock for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, Ozanam Centre, 4 Elagh Business Park, Buncrana Road, Derry, BT48 8QH.

MARRS, James - 13th August, 2021, at hospital, late of Limavady, beloved fiancé of Margaret, loving father of Stephanie. Due to current restrictions a private family service will be held in Henry’s Funeral Parlour today (Monday) at 2.00pm. interment afterwards in Killymurris burying ground (via Drumack Road Rasharkin). Donations in lieu of flowers, if preferred, may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE for the British Heart Foundation. Lovingly remembered by fiancée Margaret, daughter Stephanie, son-in- law Patrick, grandchildren Nevaeh-Rose and Logan James, brother William, sister Jean, twin brother John, brother Archie, family circle and Margaret’s family circle.

McCAY, Jimmy - 15th August 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (late of Springvale Park), beloved husband of Philomena, loving father of Christopher and Rory, father in-law of Amanda and Michaela, devoted of Natalie, Christopher, Rachel, Caiden and Callum, son of the late Paddy and Roisin, and a dear and loving brother of Roisin, Mary, Patricia, Teresa and Martin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty on Wednesday, 18th August, at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. St. Padre Pio, intercede for him.



McCONNELL, Eileen (nee Divin) - 12th July, 2021 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Richard, loving mother of Caoimhinn, Connor, Lauren and Daniel, devoted grandmother of baby James, dear daughter of the late Neil and Rose,loving sister of John, Roseleen, Mary, Dominic, Colin, Pauline, Geraldine and the late Thomas and Patrick, a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her brother John's home, 8 Kenmare Park, today (Monday) at 10.20am St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her.



O'BRIEN, James (Kilrea) - 14th August, 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his family James. RIP. Beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Joanne, John, Una (McLoughlin), Bronagh (Kelly), the late infant Patrick, brother of Dick, J.P., and his late infant twin, full cousin of Jennie Marie and the late Gerry, devoted granda to Mollie, Paddy, Sean, Katie, Anna and Sarah. Funeral from his late residence, The Diamond, Kilrea on today (Monday) at 2.15pm for 3 o clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetary. St Pio, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Roisin, sons-in-law Brendan and Mark, grandchildren and the entire O’Brien and Leech family circle. Sadly, due to government guidelines, the house and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Please maintain social distancing at all times. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bethlehem Abbey, Portglenone, c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors, 11 Coleraine Street, Kilrea.