15/08/2021

Tributes to a Derry guitar legend

The late Jimmy McCay.

Reporter:

staff reporter

Tributes have been paid to a well-known and talented Derry musician who has died.

Jimmy McCay passed away earlier today in Altnagelvin Hospital. He was in his mid-60s.

A bass guitarist, he played in a number of bands, including Rainbow.

Fellow musicians are among those who have paid tribute.

Gerry Coyle said: “Just broken hearted today hearing the news that the lovely Jimmy McCay passed away in the early hours this morning. An absolute Bass Legend and a big influence to me as a young bass player, and one of the most down to earth people I’ve had the pleasure to know.”

Jackie Coyle said: “So sorry to hear this - had the absolute pleasure of working with Jimmy a few times and he was such a lovely and down to earth person.”

Jimmy's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, at 10.00am on Wednesday.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in the City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Philomena and sons Christopher and Rory, sisters Roisin, Mary, Patricia and Teresa, and brother Martin.

