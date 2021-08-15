Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 15th August, 2021

ENGLAND, Winifred (Winnie) - 13th August, 2021, beloved wife of the late Alfie, 21 Ardfada, Ardmore, loving mother of Peter, Bernadette, John and the late Geraldine, devoted grandmother of Karl, Rosetta, Daniel, Megan and Niamh, a much loved great-grandmother and dear sister of Angela, Kathleen and the late Evelyn, Ethna and Tommy. from her home today (Sunday) at 12.25 pm for one o’clock. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



MEENAN, Martin Noel (Squeaky) -13th. August, 2021 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, formerly of Ardnamoyle Park, Shantallow, beloved son of the late Barney and Bridie, loving brother of Jean, Joan, Brian, Thomas, Joseph, John, Martina Briedge, Peter and the late Michael. Funeral leaving his sister Martina’s home, 46 Pinetrees, tomorrow (Monday) at 8:20 a.m. to St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 9:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdesm intercede for him.



SHIELS, James Anthony (Dickum) - 13thAugust 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of Owenmore Care Home (after a short illness), late of Lavery Fold, formerly of 121 Drumleck Drive. Loved and missed by Mmany. Gone to life’s eternal garden. Reposed at Bradley & McLaughlin Chapel of Rest, interred in the gentle soil of Lagg Cemetery, Malin Head today (Sunday). Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



SHEILS, Terry - 14th August, 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 28 Beechwood Crescent. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Margaret and Edward, brother of Frances, Declan, Rosario, Vincent, George and the late Raymond. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Terry's remains are now reposing at his late residence, 28 Beechwood Crescent. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Monday) at 9:30am for 10:00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Terry's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. St. Jude, pray for him.