Feile 2021 to end tomorrow night in Derry with a spectacular fireworks display

Derry's biggest community arts festival will end tomorrow night with a big fireworks display.

The 29th edition of Féile 2021 will culminate in a huge multi-site fireworks display across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain neighbourhoods.

For the last week, the festival has been delighting audiences across the city and online with a vast programme of in-person and virtual events.

Highlights have included Ice Cream Carnival, older people’s social events, documentary screenings at The Nerve Centre, live music from David Kitt and Colm Mac Con Iomaire, in conversation events with Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Connelly, Gerry Adams and Séamas O’Reilly.

Outdoor exhibitions have included a retrospective from Camerawork Darkrooms and Equal Spaces which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community of the city.

A spokesperson for Féile said: "The festival so far has exceeded our expectations.

“While it would have been great to programme the large scale gatherings that would have typified previous festivals, we continue to remain cautious, taking every precaution to ensure our events that we deliver for all ages are as safe as possible in the continuing pandemic.

“It has been wonderful to see audiences return for live music, comedy and debates as well as being able to get out and about meeting our friends and neighbours in the streets, parks, squares and green spaces of our neighbourhoods.

“The online element of the programme has been well received also with big engagement locally, nationally and internationally.”

The final day of the festival on Sunday August 15th will have a family focus with Picnic In The Park at The Gasyard Park, Wan Big Street Party on Central Drive and the Thunder Action Sports Stunt Show at St Mary’s Youth Club on Fanad Drive before ‘Fire In The Sky’, a multi-site fireworks display lights up the skies above the area.

Organisers have recommended that the best place to enjoy the fireworks event safely is from your garden or street.