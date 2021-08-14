Would you like to train for a career as a welder in Derry?

Students are being sought for a new welding academy at the North West Regional College.

The first two Assured Skills Academies will see 24 successful applicants receive industry-standard welding training during a five-week course at the college’s Limavady and Springtown campuses, followed by two-weeks of consolidation training at one of eight engineering companies participating in the Academies.

Participants who complete the Academy are guaranteed an interview for a welding position at one of the companies.

Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager at North West Regional College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for new fresh talent to progress in the industry by addressing the skills shortage. This will have a positive impact on the North West City Regions local economy by feeding into local business anchors. We are committed to providing a skills guarantee for a post-Covid economy and future labour market.”

Participants will receive £155 per week training allowance, travel expenses and, where eligible, assistance with childcare costs.

Subject to any COVID regulations or restrictions in place at the time, the Academies will be delivered over seven weeks as follows:

Limavady campus - Monday 4 October 2021 to Friday 19 November 2021

Springtown campus - Monday 8 November to Friday 24 December 2021

Applications are welcome from those who meet the criteria irrespective of religious belief, political opinion, age, sexual orientation, disability, race, marital status, gender, whether or not they have dependents and women returning to the workforce. For more information and details on how to apply visit the Assured Skills page on nidirect.

The online application form must be completed by 12.00 noon on Friday 27 August 2021.