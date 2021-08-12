Derry death notices -Thursday, August 12, 2021

DEVINE, Conor, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Conor Devine suddenly on 9th of August 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 3 Tireighter Road , Park, Co Derry. Loving son of Deborah and Charlie. Beloved partner of Claire and devoted daddy to Pearse. Loving brother of Ashling, Ryan and Odhran. Much loved grandson of Phylis and John O’Kane and the late Micky and Vera Devine R.I.P. Wake will commence at 12 noon on Thursday. Funeral on Saturday 14th of August leaving at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Banagher parish webcam. https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice or Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, partner, infant son, sister, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for him.

COYLE, George, 11th August 2021, beloved husband of Ann, 39 Cranlee Park, Culmore, loving father of Nicola, Gavin, Fidelma, Marina, Catriona, Kathryn and the late George, father-in-law of Raymond, Bridget, Mark and Peter, much loved grandfather of Adam, Fiona, Jenny, Niamh, David, Katie, Beth, Orla and Emily. House strictly private please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and close friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Wednesday from 7 - 9 pm. George's remains will be removed from there on Thursday at 5.30 pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff. Scared Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ROSS, Alan Trevor (Barney), August 11, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) much loved husband of Amanda, devoted dad of Kyle and Curtis, dearest step-dad of Amber, Kimberley and Alex, adored granda of Phoebie, Eli, Lucy and Rhys, dearest father-in-law of Gareth and Kyle, dearly loved son-in-law of Herbie and Sadie, precious brother of Billy, Uel, Jeffrey, Donna, Gillian and Gary, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral leaving his late home 157, Gortin Meadows, Newbuildings on Friday 13th August at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and the entire family circle.

OWENS (née Farren), Margaret, 11th August 2021, peacefully Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Patrick, 17 Moyne Walk, Limavady, loving mother of Carol, Peter, Bobby, Angela, Helen and Ursula and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday from 6 pm and her remains will be removed from there at 7.30 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Limavady for Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current Coronavirus government guidelines. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

JAMES, Celine, 9th August 2021 peacefully at Foyle Hospice, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary James, formerly of 25 Demense Avenue. She will be deeply missed by her loving brother Noel, sisters Kay, Maureen and Alice, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law James and Martin and by all her nieces and nephews. House private please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her brother’s home, 13 Grovemount Park, Altnagelvin on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene's Cathedral followed by interment in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral webcam or the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

COLHOUN, Mary Anne, 10th August 2021 peacefully at Owenmore Care Home, late of Prehen Park, beloved aunt of Elizabeth, Anne, David and Trevor. A private funeral will take place on Thursday 12th August in the City Cemetery. The Lord is my Shepherd.

SHIELS - August 8th 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Henry Martin, dearly beloved Husband of the late Helen, 73 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera and much loved Brother of the late Gertie and Doris. Funeral Service in Maghera Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 12th at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. The service will be livestreamed from Maghera Presbyterian Church Facebook page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward A3, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his close Family and Friends.