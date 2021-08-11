Police appeal for information in connection with an attack on a man in the Bogside area of Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information about an assault in the city at the weekend in which the victim sustained a number of injuries.
A PSNI spokesperson said Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team were investigating a 'serious assault' which occurred in the area of Deanery Street and Lecky Road in the Bogside area of the city between 11pm and midnight on Saturday last, August 7.
The spokesperson added: “During this incident a male was assaulted by a number of people and has sustained a number of injuries.
“If you witnessed this assault or have any information please call 101 and quote CW818-090821. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.