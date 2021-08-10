Police renew appeal for information about an attack in Derry's city centre

Police have renewed an appeal for information after the attempted robbery of a woman at a bank machine in Derry's city centre last week.

Investigating officers want to speak to any witnesses of the attack which happened last Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a report of an incident that occurred a short time before 5pm in the Strand Road/Sackville Street area of the city.

“It was reported that a woman, when stopped at an ATM, was distracted by a female and subsequently pushed up against the wall by a male.

“The two, using physical force, attempted to grab her handbag.

“A 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, have since been released on bail pending further enquiries,” added the police spokesperson.

“The victim has understandably been left shaken, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1383 of 03/08/21.”

Information about the attack can also be passed on confidentially to police.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via the PSNI website.

Alternatively, information can be provided to investigating officers through the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 or online via the Crimestoppers website.