If you go down to Creggan this week...Teddy bears picnic being held in local estate on Thursday

A teddy bear's picnic will be held in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday as part of the Feile 2021 events.
It will take place at Inveroe Park from 1pm to 3pm.
There will be music, games, arts & crafts, storytelling, face painting along with kidzfarm, inflatables and amusements.
A Feile spokesperson said: “We would encourage people to bring along picnic blankets and join us.
“This is an event which the whole family can enjoy and everyone is welcome to come along.”
