Derry death notices - Tuesday, August 10, 2021

DEVINE, Conor, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Conor Devine suddenly on 9th of August 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 3 Tireighter Road , Park, Co Derry. Loving son of Deborah and Charlie. Beloved partner of Claire and devoted daddy to Pearse. Loving brother of Ashling, Ryan and Odhran. Much loved grandson of Phylis and John O’Kane and the late Micky and Vera Devine R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice or Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, partner, infant son, sister, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for him.

SHIELS - August 8th 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Henry Martin, dearly beloved Husband of the late Helen, 73 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera, much loved Brother of the late Gertie and Doris. Funeral Service in Maghera Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 12th at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward A3, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his close Family and Friends.

McCAUL, Gerard, 8th August 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Husband of Breidge and Loving Father of Fergal, Aine, Liam, Séan, Breidge, Geraldine, Roisin and Fionnuala. Dear Father in law of Jennifer, Richard, Lisa, Aileen, Colin, Darren and Ben. Dear Brother of Noel, Edmund, Alphonsus, Martin and the late May, Michael, Pat, Sean and Pierce. A Loving and adored Grandfather. Funeral from his home 39 Lisnarea Avenue, Derry on Tuesday 10th August at 10:30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Reposing at his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Interment immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Church Cemetery, Iskaheen, Muff, Co. Donegal. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

MURRAY, Niall. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Niall Murray peacefully in The Ulster Hospital on the 7th of August 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 29 Lackagh Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving son of Brona and John. Beloved partner of Sinead and devoted daddy to Olivia and Enya. Loving brother of Sean and Sarah and brother in law of Ronan. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 12.30pm Monday 9th of August to repose at his at his late residence, funeral from there on Wednesday 11th of August leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Air Ambulance N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by his loving mother, father, partner, daughters, sister, brother, brother in law, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.