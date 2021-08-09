Small grants up to £500 are available to support health and wellbeing of older people in Derry area

Small grants up to £500 are available to support health and wellbeing of older people in Derry/Strabane/Limavady area.
Application forms are available by emailing involve@westerntrust.hscni.net or telephoning 028 7186 5127.
The closing date for applications is Friday, August 20.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.