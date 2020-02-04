All-Ireland glory in Killarney for Tipperary dancers

Contact
The Newcastle dancers pictured above with John Horan, Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.
All Ireland Glory for Newcastle Rince Foirne
The INEC Theatre in Killarney was once again the venue for the All Ireland Finals of Scór na nÓg on Saturday last, February 1. It proved to be a happy return to this splendid venue for the dancers from Newcastle who took first place in Ireland in the Rince Foirne Competition.
This competition had eluded Newcastle for the past number of years and the announcement of their win was greeted with magnificent scenes of delight and excitement in the auditorium.
Well done and comghairdeas le Ciara, Emma, Ellie, Orlaith, Sarah, Niamh, Amy agus Abbie agus dar ndóigh Kath. Ta éacht déanta agaibh.
The Newcastle dancers are pictured above with John Horan, Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.
Our other fine Munster finalists Cailín Creamer (Portroe) – Amhranaíocht Aonair, Canice Ryan (Seán Treacy’s) –Aithriseoireacht and Borris-Ieigh’s wonderful novelty act comprising of Niamh, Harry, Nicole, Liam, Kaylyn, Conchúr, Emily agus Daniel took to the stage in their various disciplines and gave outstanding and confident displays.
