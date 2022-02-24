RACING: Top tips and analysis for Friday's card at Dundalk

96 horses are declared for Friday’s eight-race flat card at Dundalk, with €102,500 in total prize-money.

The first race is at 4pm, and the last at 7.30pm - view all the latest odds and tips at MyBettingSites.

With a prize-fund of €16,000 - the most valuable race of the evening is the one-mile Handicap, due off at 5pm.

There are plenty of course and distance winners in this very open contest, but the one that catches the eye is Mulgrave, who is looking for a quick-fire hat-trick, following two one-mile wins here in December. Chavajod was unlucky to be beaten by a neck here a fortnight ago, and a head by Punk Poet in October - with which he is 8lb worse off this time around. Tyrconnell is on better terms than when beating some of these previously, as well as with Chavajod, who he lost to a here a fortnight ago.

Eight are declared to run in the 6.30pm Willie Buckley Memorial Handicap, over six furlongs - with €9,300 heading the way of the winner.

Rocky Dreams was an impressive course and distance winner back in November, beating No Speed Limit, and he is 15lb better off with that rival this time around. Another course and distance winner, Ajax Tavern, went on a hat-trick of handicap success here across December and January, and is only 2lb higher than his last winning mark over this trip. Laugh A Minute hit the post on his last run at Dundalk, back in October, and comes here fresh from a four-month break. Primo Uomo also returned from a lay-off to finish fourth over five furlongs on his first start since June, and gives the extra furlong a try.

The second race on the card (4.30pm) is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden for three-year-olds, over a mile - with Chicago Lightening and Sister Bridget both looking to improve on their seconds last time out.

Johnny Murtagh’s Chicago Light is an 100,000gns purchase, by Night Of Thunder, and has looked progressive on her first two runs - over six and seven furlongs here. Both breeding, and performances to date indicate that this further step up in trip will suit. Also bred for this trip is Sister Bridget, who was just beaten on her third and final start - the first over a mile - and is related to a US Group One winner over nine furlongs. By Camelot, and out of Golden Pearl, another well-bred runner is Havana Pearl. She can be forgiven for her first few runs and will likely want further when the time is right. The Joseph O’Brien duo of Sistine Madonna and De Puntitas look the pick of the rest.

Dundalk Selections

4.00pm Confide

4.30pm Chicago Lightening

5.00pm Mulgrave

5.30pm Craft Irish

6.00pm Mullacash Buzz

6.30pm Rocky Dreams

7.00pm Never Back Down

7.30pm Summit Star