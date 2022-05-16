What is in your horoscope this week - May 16, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing May 16, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

If ever a week was about to change, this is the one. The Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio can bring buried issues to the surface. Has something been bothering you? You may have no choice but to deal with it, despite some resistance to doing so. In the end, good communication could be the biggest key to being successful, and doing what is necessary to liberate yourself from the past.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

It’s a time of growth, but first you need to let go of whatever is blocking you from progressing. It might be a relationship or the attitude of someone you work with that needs to be dealt with so you can move ahead. Need to take a leap of faith? Your confidence in yourself seems to be growing. You know what you want, and nothing can stop you once you put your mind to it.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

You may be in a job that is holding you back, or have a routine that is slowly draining the life out of you. If so, this week’s Lunar Eclipse could be your saving grace. Events might occur that push you out of your current situation and bring new and more exciting options. And the Sun’s move into your sign this weekend will be like a rebirth, as a fresh new start awaits you.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Something is bursting to get out into the open, and it could be a talent or skill, your feelings for someone or the opportunity to start a business. The Lunar Eclipse in your creative zone can be crucially important to taking that next step, which might seem a big deal, but really isn’t. It’s time to move beyond your limits, and you’ll only do this by freely expressing your creativity.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Is a secret about to emerge? The Lunar Eclipse looks to be powerful, and could bring something out into the open that’s so far shunned the light. If information has been hidden because of a fear of the consequences, this can very quickly change. It might not even be that big a deal. Once it’s discussed, any pressure may ease, while the atmosphere will quickly shift to the positive.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Pent-up feelings could come bursting out, and it maybe something small that triggers them. The fact is that you may have wanted to speak about this for some while, and this can be the time. Doing so might clear the air and let others know where they stand. If plans and opportunities have been delayed or muddled because of this, things could now get moving, and you can too.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Cash may come your way for a project or work done, and you’ll be glad to see it show up. It’s also possible you’ll have an expense that needs to be factored into the equation. With resourceful management you could turn your financial situation around. This week, you’ll discover a lot about how you use time and money, and where you might tend to fritter it away too easily.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

You may find it hard to control your emotions as a Lunar Eclipse in your sign could coincide with displays of feeling, whether tears or frustration. Acknowledging all of this might trigger a breakthrough and begin a process of change. And while you can prefer to go with the flow, you’ll also find that taking charge and deciding what’s best for you is far more positive.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

It may seem there is little you can do about a situation, but you do have the power to transform things. The Lunar Eclipse encourages you to think about what you do want out of life, and work to find closure on those things you don’t. An event could help you see the end of a situation that has blotted your inner landscape. What can touch you is how kind and supportive others are.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

It’s all change where your friends are concerned Capricorn, as the Lunar Eclipse enables you to see someone, or perhaps a group, as they really are. If you’ve felt unhappy in certain social situations, then you may be ready to jettison negative associations. And while you could feel sad about doing so, it’s better to end something that’s proving bad for you and make a fresh start.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

This could be a big week, as the Lunar Eclipse can cause you to reflect on your path through life, and how happy you are with what you’re doing. You may get a revelation that encourages you to pursue a talent or explore other positive changes. You don’t have to ditch your current job or business, but a few smaller tweaks might lead to an exciting shift over coming months.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Your eyes may be set on far horizons as this week’s Eclipse encourages you to move beyond your limits. It’s time to let go of the past and embrace fresh options that will open new doors for you. As the Sun glides into your home zone, it invites you to make more time to recharge and nurture yourself. Taking a step back from life can help you reset your priorities and plans.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is the year that you’ll embrace your destiny. It all starts by letting go of something that’s proved a hindrance and an obstacle for some time. As soon as you do, everything will fall into place.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This year can find you eager to learn new skills or get a qualification. You’ll be ready to travel and embrace interesting experiences. Eager to embrace exciting possibilities? Stay alert!

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be capable of beautiful and artistic creations through sheer inspiration. You will also need to be very disciplined to get anything done. If you push yourself, you’ll be amply rewarded.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You can excel as a leader or manager. Others may be drawn to you because of your magnetic vibes. Have big ideas? Don’t push yourself too hard. Make time to unwind and enjoy life.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This year, you’ll be eager for new opportunities. You’ll jump at the chance to take on a challenge or learn something to your advantage. Your optimistic frame of mind will help you to succeed.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Good communication is the key to doing well. It may be necessary to connect with a variety of people, and what’s more, you’ll enjoy it. Prioritize your plans so you don’t get overwhelmed.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be ready to pour energy into your goals, especially those that are linked to your heart’s desire. If there’s something you really want, this is the year you’ll go all out to get it.