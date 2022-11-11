Derry Death Notices - Friday, 11th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Maria Sherrard at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9th November 2022, may she rest in peace. Late of 24 Fawney Road, Cross, Derry, beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Mark, Julie, Paul, Barbara and Seamus. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Niamh, Megan, Tillie, Barney, Caoimhin and the late Shauna R.I.P and great grandmother of Rebecca. Dear sister of Tommy, Patricia, Margaret and the late Jim, Aggie and Nell R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral on Saturday, 12th November, leaving at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Ardmore, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if wished in lieu to Acute Care at Home WHSCT, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be so sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grand daughter, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle. St Benedict pray for her.

The death has occurred of Marcus Ronald (Ronnie) Taylor, late of 5 Robins Row, Drumahoe, beloved husband of Jess and loving father of Warren, Kathryn and Sallyann, devoted grandad of Leah, Jack, Glen, Jayne, Jessica, Oliver and Katyjane and dear father in law of Madeline, Marty and Colin. Lovingly remembered by all his nephews and nieces. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 1.30pm for 2'oclock service in Glendermott Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Building Fund), c/o Mrs. Joanna Walker, 28 Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry. At rest. House private at the request of the deceased.

