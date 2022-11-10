Search

10 Nov 2022

County Derry woman inspired by online poet to write her own book

Ellen Morren, from Maghera, recently released her book of poetry.

Author Ellen Morren pictured with her children Conner and Maeve.

10 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

A County Derry woman who was inspired by an online poet to start writing her own poetry has just published her first book.

Ellen Morren, from Maghera, recently released her book of poetry entitled 'Enquire Here Within'.

Poems within the book are inspired by Ellen's childhood growing up in Tirhugh, between Swatragh and Slaughtneil, nature and personal loss.

The south Derry woman, who is mum to Conner and Maeve and step-mum to Sandra, Gavin, Donna and Joanne, said she has always loved writing but only looked into publishing a book when encouraged by her family.

“What actually got me into poetry was an online poet and fantastic talent, Michael Cunliffe, who had a post up on Facebook where he invited everyone to add a line to this poem,” said Ellen.

“When I had that done it gave me a push to write some more poetry and I realised that I enjoyed it.

“Using family and friends as guinea pigs, I showed them all the poems that I had written and after a lot of encouragement from them I decided that I maybe wasn't bad at writing and went on ahead and published my first book, which I financed myself.”

The book, which is curently on sale at Crawfords in Maghera and The Hearth in Maghera Heritage and Cultural Centre, has been dedicated to Ellen's kids and late husband Danny, who she says always encouraged her to pick up a pen and write.

“When people ask me what inspires me, it is things like memories from my childhood and family also,” continued Ellen.

“I read a lovely quote online recently that inspiration is all around, which I thought was lovely.

“Other inspirations are what I see and hear and feel, and also books. I am a big book lover and always have one or two on the go. Inspiration comes from inside and out I think. 

“I lost my husband to cancer four years ago now and my book has been heavily influenced by this. I have found writing to be very therapeutic over these last few years.”

An avid reader and music lover, Ellen also draws inspiration from others.

“My favourite authors would be Agatha Christie and Colin Dexter who wrote the Inspector Morse series, and I also love the classics, which I will re-read from time to time.

"I just love anything that is well written. I'm also a big music fan, rock music especially, music I find is a great source of comfort to people and also very uplifting in times of need.”

With one book published, Ellen now hopes to publish a second one in the coming months.

“I am still writing in the hope that I can get another book published after Christmas as I realise poetry for me is both a hobby and a passion,” she added.

