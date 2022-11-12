Search

12 Nov 2022

Heritage of north west fashion and textile industry to be celebrated in cross border conference

Cross border conference to offer expert advice to north west fashion designers

Michael Naughton, Leas Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council and Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council pictured launching the Yarns Fashion & Textile Industry Conference.

Staff Reporter

12 Nov 2022 5:23 PM

news@derrynow.com

Yarns - A two-day fashion and textile industry conference will take place next weekend in the Northwest, offering expert advice and practical workshops to budding designers and those who work in the Fashion & Textile sector.

Donegal County Council in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council will host The Yarns Conference on the 18th and 19th of November 2022 in locations across Derry and Donegal.

The event will celebrate the strength and heritage of the fashion and textile industry in the North West of Ireland while providing a unique opportunity for businesses to gain exclusive insight while networking with peers.

The cross-border initiative from Creative Coast Donegal and LEO Donegal will include practical workshops and consultations from a range of industry experts, as well as local success stories and advice for participants.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said she was delighted to officially launch the programme of events today in The Playhouse Theatre alongside Leas-Chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Michael Naughton.

"Fashion, textiles, and clothing production is a huge part of our heritage here in Derry, and right across the North West, and we have some of the most talented, innovative, and skilled designers and makers in Ireland.

"This is a really amazing initiative for designers who want to kick-start their career or are looking for practical business advice with regards to trading online, marketing or sustainability. An event like this could be the start of someone's dream career and we're delighted to be hosting some of the programme here in our city centre.

"I would encourage anyone within the industry to register for the free workshops and gain exclusive advice. Whether you're just starting out, or have been in the industry for a while, this is a fantastic opportunity to refresh your mind set and learn new skills as we move into a more digital world."

Events will take place in The Playhouse Theatre and The Fashion & Textile Design Centre in Derry, as well as the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny across the two-day event. The programme will include practical workshops including Bag Making and EcoSystem Mapping with Deirdre Lane, navigating the manufacturing process with Orla Ward & Deirdre Wild of Bottummy, and Crafting a Creative Story with Aideen Bodkin of A-Line Design.

One-to-One Expert Consultations will take place on the Friday evening with some of Ireland's leading figures in the fashion & textile industry such as Deirdre McQuillan, Paula Hughes, Aisling Farinella, and Sonya Lennon, focusing on giving business owners the skills to grow their business. This will be followed by a seminar on the 19th November with keynote presentations delivered by industry experts, panel discussions with high profile figures and local success stories, and opportunities to network with other creatives in the fashion and textiles industry.

Yarns has been organised and made possible by the Creative Coast Donegal initiative of the Local Enterprise Office of Donegal County Council, in conjunction with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Creative Ireland, and the Shared Island Initiative.

To view the full programme of events please visit www.donegalleo.com/ yarns/

