REMINDER: 'North West Rail Corridor' public meeting in Derry this evening

Local rail campaigners ‘Into The West’ are holding a public event in Derry this evening (Monday 7th November) on their new campaign to restore the North West Rail Corridor.

The ‘North West Rail Corridor’ proposal combines two former rail segments into a new route reconnecting the largest towns in the West of Ulster to the island’s rail network – running from Letterkenny to Derry, Strabane/Lifford, Omagh, Dungannon and Portadown, from where trains will continue onwards to either Dublin or Belfast via the existing rail network. Indicative journey times from Derry would be 15mins to Strabane, 20mins to Letterkenny and 2hrs 45mins to Dublin.

Chair of Into The West, Steve Bradley, commented "We're delighted that our campaign to restore the North West Rail Corridor has got off to a flying start.

“The media interest in the campaign has been fantastic, as has the public reaction via social media & people registering for our events.

“Our petition also continues to approach 1,000 signatures after being live for just a few days.

“We are very grateful for all the interest and support, and would urge anyone interested in finding out more to come along to one of our events & to visit our website www.IntoTheWest.org."

Tonight’s event is being held from 7.00pm at the Holywell Trust, 10-14 Bishops Street, BT48 6PW. Events are also being held in other towns along the route over the next fortnight:

- DERRY: Monday 7th November, 7pm (Holywell Trust, 10-14 Bishop Street, BT48 6PW).

- LETTERKENNY: Tuesday 8th November, 7pm (Station House Hotel, Lower Main Street, F92 ERV1

- OMAGH: Wednesday 9th November, 7pm (Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, BT78 1BL)

- DUNGANNON: Monday 14th Nov, 7pm (Tower Room, Ranfurly House, Hill of the O’Neill, BT70 1AB

- STRABANE: Thursday 17th November, 7pm (Alley Theatre, Railway Street, BT82 8EF).

Do you want to see the #NorthWestRailCorridor reopened? If you want rail to return to Tyrone, Donegal & Fermanagh, & for Derry/L'derry to have a direct rail link to Dublin - then please sign & share our PETITION https://t.co/4HjrJ8qsIH — Into The West (@IntoTheWestRail) November 6, 2022

The Derry, Letterkenny and Omagh events will feature a guest speaker from the inspirational ‘Campaign for Borders Rail’, which successfully lobbied for the reopening of 35 miles of railway line through the rural Borders region of Scotland in 2015.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the North West Rail Corridor & the campaign to re-open it is encouraged to attend these free public meetings, and to visit www.IntoTheWest.org