Search

07 Nov 2022

REMINDER: 'North West Rail Corridor' public meeting in Derry this evening

REMINDER: 'North West Rail Corridor' public meeting in Derry this evening

North West Rail Corridor (NWRC) meeting tonight at 7.00pm in Holywell Trust, Bishop Street, Derry.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 9:12 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Local rail campaigners ‘Into The West’ are holding a public event in Derry this evening (Monday 7th November) on their new campaign to restore the North West Rail Corridor.

The ‘North West Rail Corridor’ proposal combines two former rail segments into a new route  reconnecting the largest towns in the West of Ulster to the island’s rail network – running from Letterkenny to Derry, Strabane/Lifford, Omagh, Dungannon and Portadown, from where trains will continue onwards to either Dublin or Belfast via the existing rail network. Indicative journey times from Derry would be 15mins to Strabane, 20mins to Letterkenny and 2hrs 45mins to Dublin. 

Chair of Into The West, Steve Bradley, commented "We're delighted that our campaign to restore the North West Rail Corridor has got off to a flying start.

“The media interest in the campaign has been fantastic, as has the public reaction via social media & people registering for our events.

“Our petition also continues to approach 1,000 signatures after being live for just a few days.

“We are very grateful for all the interest and support, and would urge anyone interested in finding out more to come along to one of our events & to visit our website www.IntoTheWest.org."

Tonight’s event is being held from 7.00pm at the Holywell Trust, 10-14 Bishops Street, BT48 6PW. Events are also being held in other towns along the route over the next fortnight: 

- DERRY: Monday 7th November, 7pm (Holywell Trust, 10-14 Bishop Street, BT48 6PW).

- LETTERKENNY: Tuesday 8th November, 7pm (Station House Hotel, Lower Main Street, F92 ERV1

- OMAGH: Wednesday 9th November, 7pm (Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, BT78 1BL)

- DUNGANNON: Monday 14th Nov, 7pm (Tower Room, Ranfurly House, Hill of the O’Neill, BT70 1AB

- STRABANE: Thursday 17th November, 7pm (Alley Theatre, Railway Street, BT82 8EF).

The Derry, Letterkenny and Omagh events will feature a guest speaker from the inspirational ‘Campaign for Borders Rail’, which successfully lobbied for the reopening of 35 miles of railway line through the rural Borders region of Scotland in 2015. 

Anyone interested in finding out more about the North West Rail Corridor & the campaign to re-open it is encouraged to attend these free public meetings, and to visit www.IntoTheWest.org

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media