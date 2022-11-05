IN PICTURES: Fr Kelly's ordination celebrations
ABOVE: Fr. Peter McLaughlin, Fr. Brian Brady and Fr. Seamus Kelly P.P. with Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown
Dungiven priest Fr Seamus Kelly celebrated 50 years in the priesthood last week to mark the anniversary of his ordination in 1972.
Click NEXT for more pictures.
NWRC student Aileen Barber who has now progressed to Queen’s University Belfast, and was awarded a £22k scholarship by JP McManus.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy with Maureen McGhee and Monica Fee at the launch of the 2022 Guildhall Craft Fair. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.