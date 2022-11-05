Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 5th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Sean Burke, 10 Glengrainne Gardens, Park

• Violet Coleman (née Moore), 39 Richill Park, Derry

• Ellen Jayne McCombe (née Gray), 20 Rossdowney Drive, Waterside, Derry

• Gabie MacFarland (née Moran), 123 Elmgrove, Derry

• Brian (Barney) McGurk, 10 Glengiven Avenue, Limavady

• Mary (May) Tosh, 161 Bushmills Road, Coleraine

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sean Burke on 3rd November 2022, late of 10 Glengrainne Gardens, Park, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late Eileen and John Burke R.I.P. Loving father of Gerard Martin, Sean and Kathleen, dear brother of Christine, Tony, Marie, Linda, Donna and Michaela. You are welcome to pay your respects at McLaughlins Funeral Home from 2.00pm to 4.00pm today (Saturday). Leaving the funeral home at 4.00pm to repose at his sister Christine’s home, 34 Columbia Park, Foreglen. Funeral from there on Monday, 7th November leaving at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure , followed by interment in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Violet Coleman (née Moore), 3rd November 2022, (peacefully) at Seymour Gardens Residential Home (in her 103rd year). Dearly beloved wife of the late Len, a loving mother of Valerie and mother-in-law of Sean, adevoted grandmother of Aaron and Shane. A funeral service will take place in her late home, 39 Richill Park on Sunday 6th November 2022 at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Christine Gardener, 5 Gortica Road, Drumahoe, BT47 3LU. Violet will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends. God’s garden must be beautiful, he only picks the best.

The death has taken place of Ellen Jayne McCombe (née Gray), 3rd November 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 20 Rossdowney Drive, Waterside, (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of Oswald, darling mum of Sylvia, John, Jennifer and the late Derek, loving mother-in-law, adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Frances. Funeral leaving her late home on Sunday, 6th November, at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations if desired to Glendermott Presbyter Church ( Building Fund ) c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, sister, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the wider family circle.

The death has taken place of Gabie MacFarland (née Moran), 4th November 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 123 Elmgrove, beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of Maria, Edd, Orla and Seamus, dear and loving grandmother of Brendan, Ciáran, Caolan, Oran, Ella, Noah, Gabby and James and great-grandmother of Lynott, dear sister of Myra, Sally, Willie and the late Jim and Chris and mother-in-law to Pascal, Una, Peter and Lydia. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, 6th November at 10.20am to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Brian (Barney) McGurk, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 3rd November 2022, late of 10 Glengiven Avenue, Limavady. Loving partner of Maire, beloved son of the late Patricia and Bobby R.I.P. and dear brother of Kevin, Gerard, Sean, Pauline, Majella, Jacqueline, Sharon and the late Martin R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews and the entire family circle. Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 11.00pm to 10.00am. Funeral will take place on Sunday, 6th November leaving his late residence at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in St Matthew’s Church, Drumsurn graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

The death has taken place of Mary (May) Tosh, 4th November 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 161 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, (in her 103rd year), formerly of Boghill Road, Coleraine, dearly beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Stewart, Jim, Maureen, Sadie, Hilary, Vicky, Gladys and the late John and a dear mother-in-law, devoted granny, great-granny and great-great-granny. Service in her home on Monday at 11.30am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

