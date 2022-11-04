Derry Death Notices - Friday, 4th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Gerard Bradley, 45 Marlborough Road, Derry

• Raymond Donnelly, 20 Ferguson Street, Derry

• Laurence Hegarty, formerly of Lavery Fold and Rosemount Gardens, Derry

• Jason Kyle, 2 Knockantern Grove, Coleraine

• Brian (Barney) McGurk, 10 Glengiven Avenue, Limavady

• Patricia O'Connell, 37 Rosskeen Park, Derry

Gerard Bradley, 45 Marlborough Road, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Gerald Bradley (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 2nd November 2022, late of 45 Marlborough Road, Derry. Beloved son of the late Hugh and Agnes R.I.P., dear brother of Malachy, Brendan , Kathleen, Agnes, Denis, Jim and the late May, Sean and Liam R.I.P. A loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews and the late Shauna Ward R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his sisters in law and brothers in law. Reposing from his sister Agnes’s home, 49 Cromore Gardens, Creggan. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral on Saturday, 5th November, leaving at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass at St Marys Church Creggan, followed by cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Action with Effect c/o any family member or McLaughlin Funeral Directors. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Raymond Donnelly, 20 Ferguson Street, Derry

The death has taken place of Raymond Donnelly, 2nd November 2022, beloved husband of the late Monica, 20 Ferguson Street, Derry, dear brother of Bridie and the late Tommy, Len, John, Joe, Mickey, Paddy, Jimmy, Jean, Annie, Mary, Winnie and Berna and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral from his sister’s home, 42 Ardfoyle, Bishop Street on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Laurence Hegarty, formerly of Lavery Fold and Rosemount Gardens, Derry

The death has taken place of Laurence Hegarty, 1st November 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Lavery Fold and Rosemount Gardens), beloved son of the late Jimmy and Lily, loving brother of Eileen, Kathleen, Pat and the late John and Jim. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street on Saturday, 5th November at 10.30am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Viewing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Chapel Of Rest on Friday from 2.00pm to 5.00pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

Jason Kyle, 2 Knockantern Grove, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Jason Kyle, 1st November 2022, (suddenly) 2 Knockantern Grove, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of Tonya, loving son of the late Alfie and Annie, son-in-law of Jean and the late Noel, dear brother of David, Robert, John, Mervyn, Nigel and Angela, brother-in-law of Gary and wife Yvonne. House strictly private. Service of Thanksgiving in First Coleraine Presbyterian Church, Coleraine on Saturday at 12noon, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to First Coleraine Presbyterian Church Building Fund, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Brian (Barney) McGurk, 10 Glengiven Avenue, Limavady

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Brian (Barney) McGurk, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 3rd November 2022, late of 10 Glengiven Avenue, Limavady. Loving partner of Maire, beloved son of the late Patricia and Bobby R.I.P and dear brother of Kevin, Gerard, Sean, Pauline, Majella, Jacqueline, Sharon and the late Martin R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews and the entire family circle. Reposing at his late residence from 2.00pm today (Friday). Family time please from 11.00pm to 10.00am. Funeral will take place on Sunday, 6th November leaving his late residence at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in St Matthew’s Church, Drumsurn graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Patricia O'Connell, 37 Rosskeen Park, Derry

The death has occurred of Patricia McConnell, 2nd November 2022, (suddenly) at her home, 37 Rosskeen Park, loving mother of Sean, beloved daughter of Tony and the late Patricia, dear sister of Stephen, Linda, Bernadette, Sean and Martin, a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving her father’s home, 71 Rosskeen Park on Saturday, 5th November at 9.20am to Holy Family Church Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.