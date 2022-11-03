Comedian Rob Beckett chats touring, being a dad and all the craic ahead of his Derry show

British comedian Rob Beckett has become a well-known face on our screens over the last decade. He has become a staple name on popular chat shows, comedy panels and podcast airwaves since he made his stand up comedy debut in 2009.

Rob was a co-host on the ITV2 spin-off show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and has been a team captain on the E4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats and the narrator of the reality series Celebs Go Dating in recent years. He has also become a father of two girls and hosts a parenting podcast with comedian Josh Widdicombe called 'Parenting Hell.'



Despite his TV success, Rob told the Derry News that touring is his favourite thing to do, "Stand up has always been my favourite, I love anything with low prep," he said.



"You obviously have to prepare the show but I prepare the show in a low-prep way. I literally walk on stage in comedy clubs and talk and funny stuff comes out and I repeat it. Anything that's low prep and in the moment is definitely my favourite.



"I don't write anything down, it's just all in my head. I'll talk to people about being in Derry, I'll talk to people in the front row and in the audience. I like every gig to be different. If I don't use the jokes I have planned then I know it's been a good gig. The tour changes at every venue."



Rob says he wants people to come to his show as an escape from all the madness in the world right now, "I just go on stage and I'm funny for an hour and a half, that's it really. I basically walk out, I'll be funny and you'll leave happier.



"I talk to the crowd a lot and will hear all the local chat. I will turn up and be funny for cash. I think people will turn up and think, 'you know what that was worth twenty quid.' That's like two and half pints now isn't it?



"I don't chat about everything going on in the world, I'd like to think the show is an escape from that. After a full day of politics and the news, the show is a break from the outside world. If I came to a show and it was like that I'd be like, 'I've had the news all day, I don't need you to be funny about it.' I just want people to turn up, switch off, laugh and leave."



Rob has never been to Derry and says he can't wait to see new faces and new places, "I've never been to Derry, I'm looking forward to it. This is the last minute dash to finish the postponed gigs. I have a few gigs left, Derry and Belfast and then a few in Scotland and then I'm off to Australia. It's the fun and exciting gigs now and the finish line is in sight.

"I love coming to Ireland as well and I have never been to Derry. I love travelling and doing gigs in places I've never been before. I find it so exciting because I'll be honest with you, I'm a bit bored going to Norwich now."



Rob says in spite of becoming a father, he has thankfully not lost his sense of humour an d leaves dad jokes to other dads, " Dad jokes are just because dads don't care anymore, they don't care about it being impressive or funny, it's just something to say- and no one's listening anyway. My favourite dad joke is, 'Why did the squirrel swim on its back? To keep its nuts dry.' My girls tell that one on stage sometimes if they're at my show."



Despite Rob's busy schedule he doesn't miss out on any quality time with his girls and loves the craic with the family, "I gig and work non stop when the girls at school; I graft while they graft.

"They don't want to speak to me or do anything during the school term anyway. They don't tour with me but I'm off when they're off so it works better. We are silly in our house.



"I think it's normal but sometimes when we see other parents and they're a bit strict but no we're very silly in our house and we like laughing. I just think, 'what's the point, if you're not laughing, what's the point?' I don't like talking to anyone that doesn't make me laugh, what a waste of time, it's pointless, life is too short."



Rob Beckett will be at the Millennium Forum on November 10 with his rescheduled show, WALLOP, and has said he will definitely be "trying a bit of salt and chilli."



Tickets can be purchased at: https://www. millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/ rob-beckett-wallop/