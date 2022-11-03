Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 3rd November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Michael (Val) Beattie, 54 Glenowen Park, Derry

• Patricia Brolly (née Elliott), 62 Main Street, Feeny

• James (Jim) Callaghan, Ederowen Park, Derry

• Fr. Pearse Coyle, formerly Lislane Drive and Westway, Derry

• Nuala Patricia McGill, Glenbrook Terrace, Derry

• Gloria McGowan (née Mills), 25 Heron Way, Clooney

Michael (Val) Beattie, 54 Glenowen Park, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael (Val) Beattie, (peacefully) at his home on 1st November 2022, late of 54 Glenowen Park and formerly of Donegal Street. May he rest in peace. Loving father of Patricia, Dessie, Michael, Declan and Brendan. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to all of his grandchildren. A much loved brother of Jim, Gary, Ann, Pauline, Francis, Patricia and the late Dessie, Roy and Raymond. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Val's remains are now reposing at his late family residence, 54 Glenowen Park. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 4th November at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene’s Cathedral. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Val's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/derrysteugenes. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

Patricia Brolly (née Elliott), 62 Main Street, Feeny

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patricia Brolly (née Elliott) peacefully with her loving family by her side at Rush Hall Care Home on 2nd November 2022, late of 62 Main Street Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Frank and loving mother of Francine (Declan), Sonia (Paul),Ashlyn, Nicola(Paddy) and Stephanie (Brian). Devoted grandmother of Cahán, Caolán, Meaghan, Caitlin, Patrick, Jack, Abbie, Corey, Faye, Ava and Sé and great grandmother of Carrick. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Mary Josephine Elliott R.I.P and dear sister of May, Brendan and the late Ina, John, and infant Catherine R.I.P. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, sister in law and brothers in law. Reposing at her late home, family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon and morning of funeral. Funeral from her late home on Friday, 4th November leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu to Parkinson’s N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

James (Jim) Callaghan, Ederowen Park, Derry

The death has taken place of James (Jim) Callaghan, 1st November 2022, (peacefully) at Deanfield Care Home, formerly of Ederowen Park), beloved husband of Catherine, dear son of the late Margaret, Loving brother of the late Ted. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street on Friday, 4th November at 10.20am to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Viewing at Bradley & McLaughlin's Chapel Of Rest on Thursday from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

Fr. Pearse Coyle, formerly Lislane Drive and Westway, Derry

The death has taken place of Fr. Pearse Coyle, 17th October 2022, (peacefully) in California USA, Fr. Pearse, (formerly of Lislane Drive and Westway) beloved son of the late Patrick and Louisa, loving brother of Veronica, Gemma, Leo, Josephine and the late Rita and Claire. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan on Sunday, 6th November at 12.15pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

Nuala Patricia McGill, Glenbrook Terrace, Derry

The death has taken place of Nuala Patricia McGill, 31st October 2022, at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady (former Proprietor of Jingles Hairdressers, Rosemount) and formerly of Glenbrook Terrace, Derry and Legnathraw, St Johnson, beloved daughter of the late Catherine and Daniel, loving sister of Anne, Betty, Majella, Frances, Michael, John and the late Jude, and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her sister’s home, 42 Buncrana Road, on Friday at 11.15am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL.

Gloria McGowan (née Mills), 25 Heron Way, Clooney

The death has taken place of Gloria McGowan (née Mills), 1st November 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 25 Herron Way, Clooney (surrounded by her loving family in her 87th year) dearly beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Darren, Joanne, Tracy, Lionel and Jeffrey, loving grandmother, dearest sister of Leonard, June and Phyllis. Service of Thanksgiving for her life in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Friday, 4th November at 10.00am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice (Palliative Care) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (funeral home address as above). Everyone is welcome to call at the Funeral Home to pay their respects to Gloria on Thursday from 9.00am until 12.00noon and 4.15pm until 4.45pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

