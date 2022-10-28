Search

28 Oct 2022

Derry homeowner returned to their property and found intruder armed with hammer

A Derry man has been charged with burglary of the premises in the Waterside

28 Oct 2022 3:15 PM

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today a homeowner returned to their property at 11am and they found an intruder armed with a hammer in the house.

David Knight (44) of Melmore Gardens in Derry is charged with burglary of a premises in the Waterside and of possessing class C drugs on May 10.

At a bail application today the court was told that on returning to their premises the homeowner found a man alleged to be

Knight with a hammer held above his head.

He was disarmed with help from neighbours and detained.

The house was found to have been ransacked and some items of jewellery were alleged to have been found in Knight's pockets.

A quantity of drugs was also said to have been found on him. 

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending as Knight has 104 previous convictions. 

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said that the defendant's criminal record 'obviously went against him.'

He said there was 'a considerable gap' in his offending and said the defendant had been making progress.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he would give Knight a chance and released him on bail on condition he does not enter the Waterside and observe a curfew.

He will appear again on November 24. 

