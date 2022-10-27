Distinguished speaker bound for County Derry

Ballinascreen Historical Society will welcome Clive Scoular from Killyleagh, County Down, to their November event.

Clive is an enthusiastic and popular speaker with a passion for Ireland’s history and he has the ability to engage with an audience, large or small, on a wide range of subjects.

Since 1995 he has written 14 books and on his first visit to Draperstown his topic will be 'Education in Ireland'.

In 2007 the Society published a book on the schools of Ballinascreen and this was followed in 2020 by a book on Blackhill School.

It is hoped that this talk might inspire others to research the history of a local school and the Society would gladly accept any manuscript and consider it for publication.

This copiously illustrated talk, which will be peppered with humorous anecdotes, will be held in the Community Hub – beside Draperstown Library – on Tuesday, November 1 at 8pm.

It is an open event and everyone will be made most welcome. There’s an admission fee of £3 for non-members which includes light refreshments. Membership may be taken out, or renewed, on that evening.