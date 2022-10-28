Work underway on County Derry wastewater treatment facility

Work is well underway on a modern new wastewater treatment facility for Ballyronan.

The £4.8m programme of work being undertaken by NI Water will deliver important environmental benefits, such as enhancing the water quality in Lough Neagh and has been designed to accommodate development in the area for the next 25 years.

The existing treatment works, which was constructed in the 1970s off the Ballyronan Road, remains in operation while the new infrastructure is being installed at the same site.

NI Water Project Manager, Sean Milligan said: “This major investment includes the installation of state-of-the-art, fully enclosed, treatment tanks, along with advanced electrical and mechanical systems to provide a robust wastewater treatment solution.

“This will help enhance the water quality in Lough Neagh, bringing many benefits to the local community well into the future.

“Our project team look forward to continuing to work with the community and supporting local businesses as far as possible through the delivery of this essential new wastewater infrastructure.

"We assure you that we will strive to minimise any disruption and complete the work in the shortest timescale possible.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council’s Development Committee, Councillor Sean Clarke, added: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to tour the site and witness the start of this major £4.8m investment first hand.

“This new multi-million pound facility is good news for Council, as it will enhance wastewater services for customers in the Ballyronan area and beyond, whilst accommodating future development in the area.”