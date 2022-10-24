The Old Lecky Road where the song originated.
Derry News reader, Philip James, has been in touch with a request for the words of a unique song from the city.
Philip said the song was called ‘Derry Girl by my side’.
He added: “I only heard it once and all I know is that it was from the Lecky Road and Bishop Street area, in the 1950s.
“Only a few families knew this song. I’m sure there would only be a few left now who would know it. It was a very nice song and I would love to have the words because if this song is gone, well it’s gone.”
If you can help Philip with the words or the tune of ‘Derry Girl by My Side’, please email: news@derrynow.com or contact us via social media.
