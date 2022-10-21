Apprentice of Year nomination for County Derry woman

A County Derry woman, who works as an Overhead Linesperson for NIE Networks, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Laura McLaughlin is one of five finalists across the UK who have been shortlisted by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) for the Apprentice of the Year Award.

The Limavady woman completed a three year Level 3 Apprenticeship in Electrical Power Engineering last year before gaining a full time role with the company.

During her apprenticeship she contributed to the construction, maintenance and refurbishment of the distribution and transmission network.

Michelle Doone, Apprentice Co-ordinator for NIE Networks, commented: “Laura portrays role model behaviours in all aspects of her work. She consistently leads her team in striving for better results and is enthusiastic, dedicated and assured in what can be a male dominated career pathway.”

"As well as contributing to the operational performance of the company Laura has been proactive in a number of outreach programmes to inspire others to take a career in engineering.

"She was a key member of the NIE Networks ‘Primary Futures’ project where she attended primary and secondary schools across Northern Ireland to encourage STEM subjects and careers.

Michelle continued: “We are delighted for Laura and wish her all the best for the final. As far as NIE Networks are concerned she strongly epitomises an ideal role model for apprentices and for women getting into engineering and we’re very proud to have her on our team.”

