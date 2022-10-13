Derry girl graduates from Yale University as she hopes to help others pursue their dreams at Yale

Derry girl, Emma McAteer, graduated from Yale University in May of this year and is now working for one of the world's largest entertainment platforms Sony Pictures Entertainment in Los Angeles.

Emma is a former student of Broadbridge Primary School and Lumen Christi College, where she achieved the highest grade in Northern Ireland for both GCSE and A Level Business Studies.

Emma said: "For as long as I can remember, I dreamed of going to the US for university, but it always seemed entirely out of reach. I remember seeking advice from a careers advisor when I was about fifteen and being told that it wasn’t worth their time to help me and that I'd be over the idea in a year anyway.

“However, undeterred, I was committed to at least attempting to fulfil my dream and I have been extremely fortunate to do so. I have always been fairly good at mathematics and anything business related; additionally, having interned with financial institutions and consulting firms, I knew this is where my skill set lay.

"After taking a few film classes at Yale alongside my economics major, I realised my skills could be put to good use in the film industry too.

"The opportunity to work in Hollywood has been an amazing experience for me. Now that I am living in LA, you would never know what could happen.

"Whilst growing up in Derry, I spent twelve years attending the Foyle School of Speech and Drama which enhanced my love for literature, theatre, acting, and all things performance."

Emma's teacher, Sandra Biddle, said Derry's loss is America's gain with Emma, "I have known Emma both as her Speech and Drama Teacher and later when she became a teaching assistant with the Foyle School of Speech and Drama," Ms Biddle said.

"Emma is such a lady. America is blessed to have her. As a student Emma was organised, focused, driven but also warm and compassionate. Emma’s excellent communication skills along with her hardworking, sincere and committed attitude gained her the highest praise."

Ms Biddle added she too has watched her beloved Derry survive the hard times to emerge in times of hope for the younger generation, "I have taught now for almost 40 years and have seen many changes in our city. It is great to see our young people develop and play their role on the world’s stage.”

Emma did just that. She left her beloved Derry and pursued her dreams at Yale, “I absolutely loved my time at Yale; The US academic system always attracted me," she continued. "That doesn't mean it was without its challenges.

Emma says Yale University is a wonderful community of people from all walks of life

"I think it's extremely difficult and often unrealistic to decide at seventeen years old what you want to do with your life, and thus having to select a specialised university course at that stage is daunting.

"But, everyone I met was so incredibly welcoming; even on my first day moving in, I'll never forget a stranger helping me carry some boxes up the four flights of stairs to my dorm room. It is cliche but it couldn't be truer that the best part of Yale is the people. There is an unparalleled sense of community at Yale.

"People at Yale support each other's athletic competitions, acapella concerts, art shows, and everything in between. The highlight of every year is definitely the annual Harvard-Yale Football Game, where everyone comes together to support our school.

"There is no textbook "Yale student"- we come from all over the globe; from diverse backgrounds, and study different things and so I firmly believe that I learnt just as much from the people around me as in the classroom. It’s great to see that another local girl, Ava Canney, has begun her Yale journey this year too and I wish her all the success in the world."

In her final term before graduating from Yale, Emma undertook a project to produce a documentary which is centred on her hometown. She hopes that the documentary will stimulate interest in Derry.

Emma explained, “As much as I love my time in the US, I firmly believe Derry is the greatest city in the world and has huge, untapped potential. However, the first thing people ask, when they hear where I am from, is about The Troubles, so I figured I could show them better than I could tell them and I began making the documentary.

"The experience has been very educational for me personally and I have been overwhelmed by the support I have had from local Derry people, who have been so generous with their time.

"The idea for the documentary came from someone asking me the question how did the Irish go from being the land of saints and scholars to a place torn to pieces by The Troubles.

"The purpose of the documentary is to try and present a history of Derry, not from a political point of view but from a personal, human point of view. I couldn’t be prouder to be a Derry girl and an Irish woman, and I wanted to showcase Derry’s greatest asset; its people.”

Emma teamed up with her friend from primary school, Niamh McFarland, and they hope to have the documentary finished in the near future.

Niamh, a fellow Derry Girl and graduate from University of Ulster, said: “When Emma and I were in primary school together, we used to make music videos and short films together.

Emma and Niamh working on their documentary

"It is no surprise to me that Emma has gone on to do what she has. I am hoping to pursue a career in media but opportunities are, to say the least, thin on the ground here in Derry.

"I was over the moon when Emma reached out to me and invited me to get involved in the project which has been not only a great experience for me but extremely educational. I have known Emma a lifetime and she was always very bright and a big picture thinker but more importantly she was always interested in people and hearing their stories.”

Upon graduating, Emma landed her role as a Theatrical Marketing and Distribution Financial Analyst with Sony Entertainment; utilising her degree and pursuing her first love- film.

"The beauty of the liberal arts education is that you have years to explore what you want to pursue," Emma said. "I always loved film. I'm not sure if it was the rain in Ireland that I have to thank for spending so much time in the cinema growing up.

"If you had told me that I would be working in Hollywood three years ago, I would never have believed you. But that's something Yale taught me- if you can dream it, you can do it.

"Like with everything, it takes time to adjust and settle in but I welcome the challenge of my new role. I am learning so much about the entertainment industry and honestly feel like I'm living in a movie. Growing up in Ireland I never imagined this would be more than a dream.

"I do miss Derry and visit home as often as I can, enjoying a chicken box upon arrival, but I certainly have the dreamer's disease. Derry Girls can do anything. It is my genuine belief that Derry is a uniquely special place and that we have a lot to offer the world, despite our troubled and difficult past."