05 Oct 2022

Next stage approved for major Waterside housing development

The development will be located to the South East of the A2 Clooney Road and Gransha Park

The site will comprise of a mixture of ten detached, 179 semi-detached, nine townhouses and 54 apartments

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Plans for a major residential development in the Waterside moved a step closer today, after Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee approved a Reserved Matters planning application for 252 new dwellings.

The development will comprise of a mixture of ten detached, 179 semi-detached, nine townhouses and 54 apartments, to be located to the South East of the A2 Clooney Road and Gransha Park. 

The plans also include public open space, a children's play area, an IT community hub meeting space, and car parking on site.

The application was granted outline planning permission in September 2019, when Planning Committee members acknowledged the major impact the development would have on alleviating housing stress in the Waterside area.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor John Boyle, said: "I am really pleased to see this significant development move on to the next stage in the planning process. 

"We are all aware of the huge demand for housing locally, and this major site will have a positive impact within the Waterside area. The provision of good quality modern housing for local families, with all the proper amenities including green space and properly equipped play facilities, is a major priority for Council.

"This site is located within minutes of the City Centre, linked also by the new greenway network, making it a highly desirable area to live for anyone working locally. 

"The development of this area will create a vibrant and modern new neighbourhood area, and complement the wider development plans for the Waterside area."

The development will also mean changes to the existing road network in the area, with plans to remove Gransha Roundabout and introduce a signalised junction to assist with dealing with additional traffic pressures in the area.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed confirmation that hundreds of much needed social homes will be included in a major new housing development in the Waterside.

The party’s housing spokesperson was commenting after the local council approved the latest planning application relating to the Ballyoan development at Gransha.

Ciara Ferguson said: “The latest plans relate to the construction of over 250 homes as well as improvements to the overall layout and the location of the planned children’s play-park.

“Crucially, the developer has now partnered with social housing provider Choice Housing so that the overall scheme will include a large contingent of social and affordable homes.

“There is a massive demand for social and affordable housing in the Waterside so the fact that the majority of the homes in this phase will be social-housing provision will be very much welcomed.

“The entire project represents a very significant £120million investment and will see the creation of as many as 750 family homes and approximately 850 new jobs over the next decade.

“We will continue to work with the developer, the housing association and the local authorities to ensure that appropriate measures are in put place to resolve any related issues such as traffic while also ensuring the benefits of the development are maximised in line with the  commitment from the Sinn Féin Communities Minister to see the construction of over 100,000 new social and affordable homes over the next fifteen years.”

