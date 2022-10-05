Stena throws lifeline to pet owners

Public opinion has caused a ferry operator to reverse its ban on pet owners bringing their dogs on board in hand-held pet carriers.

In September, Derry News carried an interview with Claire McWilliams, who was subsequently unable to bring her dog, Murphy, back to Derry from Glasgow on Stena Line, on her frequent visits home.

In a statement Stena Line has acknowledged changes to its pet's onboard policy resulted in a "considerable amount of feedback from customers on the impact of this decision to their current and future travel plans".

The ferry operator added: "Stena Line has listened carefully to input from its passengers and the concerns that people have raised, both in support and in opposition to the proposal. In response, and in close liaison with its crews, Stena Line is happy to confirm that following a detailed review, it is now proposing to create a designated ‘pet-friendly area’ on its two Superfast vessels operating on the Belfast – Cairnryan route.

“The Pet Friendly Area (PFA), due to come into operation from November 1, will allow those people with dogs in carrier cases only (maximum size of carrier 82cmx52cmx52cm) to bring them onboard and make the crossing in this area alongside their pets.

"The designated area will be on Deck 8. Pets will not be permitted in other passenger areas including the Taste Restaurant, Stena Plus and the Hygge Lounge. As almost 90% of dogs that travel with Stena Line accompany vehicle drivers and remain in customer cars, it is hoped that the provision of a PFA will be viewed positively by the small proportion of customers who use pet carriers.

“Customers are advised that the rule on pets remaining in their carriers during the crossing will be strictly enforced, and all pets must be pre-booked to travel at the time of booking. Larger pets unable to fit inside carry cases must be pre-booked into the onboard kennels or remain in customer vehicles during the crossing. The company is also currently looking at options to improve the provision of onboard kennels and will provide more details in due course.”