Charged with drink driving twice in three weeks.

A man who was charged with drink driving on two occasions within three weeks has been told he is risking a custodial sentence.

Paul McGonagle (46) of Clon Elagh in Derry appeared charged with driving with excess alcohol on September 26 on the Upper Galliagh Road.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge.

He told the court that police on patrol noticed a vehicle being driven erratically and pulled it over.

The driver, McGonagle, was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were glazed.

An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 76mgs more than twice the legal limit.

The officer told the court McGonagle had appeared in court on September 7 charged with similar offences and he said the defendant was a danger to the public and also at risk of committing further offences.

District Judge Barney McElholm granted bail on condition that McGonagle does not travel in any private vehicle and a stains from alcohol.

He told him this was his final warning.

McGonagle will appear again on September 28.