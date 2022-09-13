County Derry ex-postmaster launches legal bid against fraud conviction

A former sub-postmaster at a County Derry post office has launched a legal bid to have his conviction for fraud-related offences quashed.

Lee Williamson, along with Alan McLaughlin from Belfast are hoping to mount a challenge on the basis of a defective Post Office accounting system – Horizon.

The Horizon IT scandal led to numerous branch managers wrongly who were wrongly found guilty of offences having their convictions overturned.

Over 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were prosecuted as information from the Horizon system made it appear that money was missing from their sites.

Legal representatives for Mr Williamson and Mr McLaughlin are arguing that the same accounting software was central to their convictions.

Mr Williamson was convicted of fraud by misrepresentation and abuse of a public office offences in November 2014.

It was alleged he had stolen and falsified accounting records relating to a Post Office in Portstewart. He is seeking permission to extend the time permitted to bring an appeal.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan listed both cases for an update on October 10, with the law firm representing both men welcoming the development.

“Many Postmasters caught up in the Post Office Horizon scandal will find the process of

applying to quash their convictions very difficult,” said Michael Madden of Madden & Finucane.

“We are glad that our two clients have taken the first steps toward clearing their names and we eagerly await to see whether the PPS will consent to our application to quash the convictions.”