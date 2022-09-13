Search

13 Sept 2022

County Derry ex-postmaster launches legal bid against fraud conviction

The case has been listed for an update next month.

County Derry ex-postmaster launches legal bid against fraud conviction

The case centred on faulty Post Office software provided by Horizon. Pic: Brett Jordan/Pexels.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

A former sub-postmaster at a County Derry post office has launched a legal bid to have his conviction for fraud-related offences quashed.

Lee Williamson, along with Alan McLaughlin from Belfast are hoping to mount a challenge on the basis of a defective Post Office accounting system – Horizon.

The Horizon IT scandal led to numerous branch managers wrongly who were wrongly found guilty of offences having their convictions overturned.

Over 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were prosecuted as information from the Horizon system made it appear that money was missing from their sites.

Legal representatives for Mr Williamson and Mr McLaughlin are arguing that the same accounting software was central to their convictions.

Mr Williamson was convicted of fraud by misrepresentation and abuse of a public office offences in November 2014.

It was alleged he had stolen and falsified accounting records relating to a Post Office in Portstewart. He is seeking permission to extend the time permitted to bring an appeal.

Fears of further sectarian attacks in County Derry village

A pregnant woman was forced to flee her home after a series of attacks last week.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan listed both cases for an update on October 10, with the law firm representing both men welcoming the development.

“Many Postmasters caught up in the Post Office Horizon scandal will find the process of

applying to quash their convictions very difficult,” said Michael Madden of Madden & Finucane.

“We are glad that our two clients have taken the first steps toward clearing their names and we eagerly await to see whether the PPS will consent to our application to quash the convictions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media