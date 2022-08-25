Search

25 Aug 2022

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 25th August, 2022

25 Aug 2022 7:00 AM

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Emmett Houston, 1 Cornshell Fields

- Elizabeth (Lil) Moore, 36A Largy Road, Limavady

- Sarah (Josephine) McCloskey (née Mullan), 48 Kildoag Road

- Daniel (Danny) Sheerin, 32 Rathlin Drive

Emmett Houston, 1 Cornshell Fields

The death has occurred of Emmett Houston, 23rd August 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, beloved son of Emmett Gillen and the late Charmaine Houston, loving brother of Eugene, Caoimhe and Ava, dear grandson of Sarah and Christopher Gillen and Robert and the late Bernadette Houston, godson of Fiona Anderson and Robert Houston. He will be sorely missed by all his aunties, uncles, cousins and all his extended family. Emmett’s remains will repose at his grandparents home, 1 Cornshell Fields. All welcome at house on Thursday. Funeral leaving his grandparents home on Friday, 26th August at 9.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

Elizabeth (Lil) Moore, 36A Largy Road, Limavady

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Lil) Moore, much-loved wife of Sammy, loving mother of Valerie, Isobel, Deborah, Lorraine, Russell, Ashley, Samantha, Gloria and the late Ann, also a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, also a dear sister. Funeral service in her late home, on Friday at 1pm followed by burial in Largy Presbyterian Church burial ground. (Friends and family welcome.) Family flowers only please donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Ward 21, WHSCT and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Sarah (Josephine) McCloskey (née Mullan), 48 Kildoag Road

The death has taken place of Sarah (Josephine) McCloskey (née Mullan), 23rd August 2022, (peacefully) at home, 48 Kildoag Road, beloved wife of the late Isaac, loving mother of Sean, Martin, Maureen, Kevin, Paul, Jacqueline, Colm and Maurice, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Annie, John, Tom, Patrick, Lawrence and Kathleen. Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.20am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Claudy. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Daniel (Danny) Sheerin, 32 Rathlin Drive

The Sheerin Family are extremely saddened to announce the passing of their beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Daniel (Danny) Sheerin, 24th August 2022, (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice. Beloved husband of Rose, loving father of Bernard, Ann, Daniel, Martin, Lisa and the late Baby Mary, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dear son of the late Bernard (Benny) and Bridget, and a dear and loving brother, uncle and father-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 32 Rathlin Drive, on Friday, 26th August at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. Our Lady pray for him.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

