Derry Death Notices - Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Maria Bernadette Lynch (née McCoy), 3, Sycamore Heights, Park, Co Derry, BT47 4BW.

The death has occurred of Maria Bernadette Lynch (née McCoy) peacefully at Foyle Hospice on the 5th of August 2022. May she rest in peace.

Late of 3, Sycamore Heights, Park, Co Derry, BT47 4BW and formerly of Liscoole Park, Glengormley.

Mother of Michael, Niall and Donna-Maria.

Grandmother of Peadar, Naoise and Fiadh.

Mother in law of Grainne and Elisha.

Sister of Patrick, Sally, Malachi, Fiona and the late Dermot R.I.P and sister in law of Pat and Paul.

Deeply regretted by Paddy, nieces and nephews and the entire family circle.

Reposing at her late residence . Family time please 10pm to 12 noon.

Funeral from her late residence on Monday, August 8, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on: https://www.banagherparish.com/

Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family.

Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for her.

Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084 / 07840052022.

Cora Welsh (née McGlinchey), 192, Castle Park, Limavady

The death has occurred of Cora Welsh (née McGlinchey), August 6, 2022. peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Beloved wife of Thomas, loving mother of Marie, Cora Teresa, Neil, and Tracey.

A much loved grandmother of Danielle, Zach, Ryan, Tara, Luke and Louis and great-grandmother of Caoimhim.

Dear sister of Les, Monica, Una, Anne, Frank, and the late Gemma R.I.P.

Funeral arrangements later from her home 192 Castle Park Limavady.

House Private please.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Chest Heart & stroke 21 Dublin Road Belfast BT27HB or I.C.U. ward. Altnagelvin Hospital Glenshane Road Derry BT472NL.

Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732

Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Sarah Shiels (née McCloskey), 9, Sandown Drive, Kilfennan

The death has occurred of Sarah Shiels (née McCloskey), August 4, 2022, peacefully following a long battle with cancer at her home, 9 Sandown Drive, Kilfennan.

Dearest and most precious mother of Emma, darling and beloved sister of Theresa, Paula, Sharon and the late James, Debbie, Andrew, Mary and Paul. Loving mother-in-law of Ceri. Daughter of the late John (Johnny) McCloskey and the late Pamela (Pam) McCloskey. Dearly Loved aunty and cousin and will be missed by the entire family circle. Ex wife of the late Brian Shiels. Ex-employee of Boots and Index.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, August 9, at 11:20 a.m. to Ashbrook House, Ardmore, for service of remembrance at 12:00 noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Family and friends welcome to her home between 12:00 noon and 9:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Please respect strict family time outside these hours.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry.

Please wear bright clothes, no black. Limited parking, please car share.

Our hearts are broken, our world has been turned upside down, our sorrow knows no limits. Taken too soon.

Fergus Harbinson, 49 Ringsend Road, Limavady

The death has occurred of Fergus Harbinson, August 6, 2022, passed away peacefully at his late home, much loved husband of Anne, loving father of Julie, Joanne, Elaine, John-Fergus and the late Jason-Stewart, dear father in law of Paul, David, Melissa devoted grandfather of Callum, Georgia, Ella, Freya, Grace, Lily-Rose, Molly, Finn.

Funeral leaving his late home 49 Ringsend Road, Limavady on Tuesday at 2pm for service in Balteagh Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to NW Cancer Centre and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Bernie Clyde, (née McCook), 19 Drumard Drive, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Bernie Clyde, (née McCook), August 6, 2022, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, late of 19 Drumard Drive.

Beloved wife of Gerry; loving mother of Patricia, Gerard and Donna and a loving granny and great granny.

Daughter of the late Eric and Harriet and sister of Harriet, Norman, Raymond and the late John.

House strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements will be updated when they become available.

“Peace Perfect Peace”

Rebecca (Ray) McGonigle (née Dunne), 3 Magherabouy, Dungiven, County Derry

Rebecca (Ray) McGonigle (née Dunne), suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 6th of August 2022. May she rest peace. Late of 3 Magherabouy, Dungiven, Co Derry.

Beloved wife of the late John R.I.P and loving mother of Sheena (McLaughlin), Mary K (Myles), the late infant Anne Marie, Damien and Majella R.I.P.

Fond mother in law of Marty and Hugh.

Devoted grandmother Caitlín, Aoife and Dearbhlá.

Loving daughter of the late Annie and William R.I.P and dear sister of Gerard, Kevin, Peter and the late Patricia,Kathleen, Brendan and Martin R.I.P.

Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm. Leaving the funeral home at 8pm to repose at her late residence. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral on Monday 8th of August 2022, leaving her late home at 1.40pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard.

Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the entire family circle.

St Padre Pio pray for her.

Enquiries to Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084 or 07840052022

Brigid (Bridie) QUINN (née Cassidy), Bunatern, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly / Derry City, Derry

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) QUINN (née Cassidy), Bunatern, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly / Derry City, Derry



Brigid died on August 5th 2022, peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was fondly known as Bridie, was a native of Greysteel, Derry City and was predeceased by her beloved parents John and Brigid and brother John.

Bridie is much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Michaela, Nicola, Colin, Ryan, Bronagh, Tristin and Andy, their father Patrick, grandchildren Derry, Laura, Adam, James, Jade, Tara, Katie, John, Daniel, Cassidy, Anna, Noah, Stevie, Chloe, Bria and Adelyn, sisters Mavis, Betty and Agatha, sons-in-law James and Jamie, daughters-in-law, Vanessa, Berniece and Maria, Andy's partner Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Grant Bridie Eternal Rest and Peace

Family flowers only, please. Donations instead, if desired, to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Bridie's family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Tullamore Hospital for their hard work, kind care and dedication shown to their mother Brigid.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Thomas James Wallace

The death has occurred of Thomas James Wallace, August 5, 2022, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Much loved husband of Lily, loving father of Warren, Richard and Lynn, dear father in law of Barbara and Neil, devoted grandfather of James, Adam, Ben, Will and Penny, dear brother of Billy.

House strictly private (close friends and family welcome).

Funeral service in Bovevagh Parish Church on Monday at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. (all welcome)

Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christian Aid and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Kathleen Jane Thompson, 34 Ballymadigan Road, Castlerock

The death has occurred of Kathleen Jane Thompson, August 5, 2022, peacefully at her home, 34 Ballymadigan Road, Castlerock, dear wife of the late William J and much loved mother of Anne, Betty, Allan, Norman, Kenneth, David, Lawrence, Eileen, Freda, Charlie and Lesley.

Service in Castlerock Presbyterian Church on Monday at 3.00pm followed by interment in Castlerock Presbyterian Church burying ground, Downhill.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

Renee Logan, Culdaff Road, Portstewart

The death has occurred of Renee Logan, August 4, 2022, peacefully, at Hospital, late of Culdaff Road Portstewart, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel Robert (Sam), much loved mother of Bruce and Alan, dear mother-in-law of Susi and grandmother of Katie and Gracie.

Service in Killaig Presbyterian Church on Monday at 12.00noon followed by interment in the adjoining burying ground.

House private.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle

Joseph (Joe) White, 4 Dunderg Park, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) WHITE, ex-RUC GC, peacefully, August 5, 2022, late of 4 Dunderg Park, Coleraine.

Dearly beloved husband of the late Anna, loving daddy of Joanne, Tracey and Christopher, much loved father-in-law of Julie and Mark and special granda of Daniel, Carter Joseph, Shelanna, Amy, Christopher and Cameron.

House and funeral private.

Annabelle Smyth (née Wray), 32 Drumceatt Park, Limavady

The death has occurred of Annabelle Smyth, 32, Drumceatt Park, Limavady, August 5, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Dearly loved wife of Willard, loving mother of Alan, Ian and Amanda, mother-in-law of Donna, Allison and Ryan, and much loved granny of Isaac, Robyn, Sophie and Jay.

Funeral service in her home on Sunday at 2pm., followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Cancer Research, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine.

Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Mary McCready (née Murray), 27, Rathkeele Way



The death has occurred of Mary McCready (née Murray), 27, Rathkeele Way, August 4, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Pat, Joe, Jeanie, Martin, Esmee, Seamus, Colm and Martine and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Esmee, Helen, Sally and Colette.

Funeral from her home, 27, Rathkeele Way on Sunday at 11.45 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Faustina intercede for her.

Arnold McClelland, Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings

The death has occurred of Arnold McClelland, August 5, 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Formerly of Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings. Dearly beloved husband of the late Christine. A loving father of Paul, Jacqueline, Lisa, Donna and Richard, their Partners and a Grandfather. A much loved brother of Tom, Mabel, Betty and Billy.

A Funeral service will take place in Adair & Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road on Sunday 7th August 2022 at 1pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery.

Visitors are welcome to Adair & Neely Funeral Home on Saturday 6th August between 3pm to 5pm.

Arnold will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321.

The Lord is My Shepherd

Pauline Daly, 56, Bracken Park

The death has occurred of Pauline Daly, 56, Bracken Park, August 2, 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Carolyn and Shane, a dear sister and a devoted and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Saturday the 6th. of August at 11:20 am to St. Joseph's Church Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Anne Ferris (née Clarke), 2, Castle Park, Limavady

The death has occurred of Anne Ferris (née Clarke), August 3, 2022. Peacefully at her home, 2 Castle Park, Limavady, surrounded by her caring family and friends.

Loving wife of Richard (Dick). Devoted mother of Karen, Geoffrey (Dick), Brenda and the late Dawn and Stephanie R.I.P.

Her remains will leave her late residence on Saturday morning at 9.15am for 10.00am requiem mass in St Mary's Church, Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards at St.Matthews Church, Drumsurn

House open for family and close friends.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers payable to 'Foyle Hospice' c/o O'Brien and McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, County Derry, BT490RY.

Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Our lady of Knock pray for her.

Brendan McCusker, 33 Derrygarve Park Castledawson

The death has occurred of Brendan McCusker, August 3, 2022. Beloved son of Gerry and Phyllis and loving brother of Martin, Dermot and Geraldine (Mallon).

Funeral from his home 33 Derrygarve Park Castledawson on Saturday, August 6, at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea, Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his father, mother, brothers, sister, sister in law Maureen, brother in law Marcus, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

House Private due to increase of Covid in the area.

Reverend Kenneth J.C. (Ken) McConnell, Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland

The death has occurred of Rev Kenneth J.C. (Ken) McConnell, Minister Emeritus, of Dunfanaghy and Carrigart and teacher at Coleraine Boys Secondary, died on Sunday the 29th of May 2022 at home in Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland. Loved husband of Yvonne and father of Stewart, Cara and Bronia, father in law to Lyndsey, Mathew and Sean, grandfather to Caitlin and Aran and brother of Kathleen.

Interment of ashes at St.Canice's Parish Church, Eglinton, County Derry, on Saturday, August 6, at 12:00.

Liam Lynch, 109, The Meadows

The death has occurred of Liam Lynch, August 3, 2022, beloved husband of Rhonda, 109 The Meadows, loving father of Ciaran, Laura, Megan, Michael, Deborah and Tony, devoted grandfather of Jamie, Ronan, Jessie, Maya and Charlie, cherished son of Willie and the late Teresa and dear brother of Bernie, Trisha, Declan, Shaun and Erin.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness)

The death has occurred of Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness), August 3, 2022, peacefully at the Donegal Hospice.

Wife of the late Noel and Loving Mother of Shauna, Martin, Paul, Declan and the late baby Diarmuid.

A much loved Grandmother of Eoghan, Aoife, Niamh, Eimear, Conaill, Grace and Emily.

Dear Mother-in-law of Cliff, Carol, Kisell, Cheryl.

Dear sister of Pat, Danny, Caroline and the late Sadie, Grace, Michael and Sheila.

Funeral from her son's home 5 Woodlee, Culmore, Derry on Saturday 6th August at 10:00am to Saint Pius X Church, Moville for Requiem Mass at 11:00am.

Interment immediately afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery, Moville.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

Sadly missed by the entire family. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Tom Allen, 5, Desertlyn Road, Moneymore

The death has occurred of Tom Allen, August 2, 2022 (suddenly), devoted Husband of Hilary, 5 Desertlyn Road, Moneymore, much loved Father of Mark and his Wife Emma and Lesley and her Partner Steve and a loving Granda of Billy, Max, Leo and Lucy.

House private, Friends and Family welcome. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Thursday evening, August 4th from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

Funeral from his home on Saturday, August 6th at 1.00pm to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance and Lecumpher Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".

2 Timothy 4 v 7.

