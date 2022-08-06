Derry Death Notices - Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The following deaths have occurred:

Kathleen Jane Thompson, 34 Ballymadigan Road, Castlerock

Renee Logan, Culdaff Road, Portstewart

Joseph (Joe) White, 4 Dunderg Park, Coleraine

Annabelle Smyth (née Wray), 32 Drumceatt Park, Limavady

Mary McCready (née Murray), 27, Rathkeele Way

Arnold McClelland, Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings

Pauline Daly, 56, Bracken Park

Anne Ferris (neé Clarke), 2, Castle Park, Limavady

Brendan McCusker, 33 Derrygarve Park Castledawson

Reverend Kenneth J.C. (Ken) McConnell, Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland

Liam Lynch, 109, The Meadows

Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness)

Tom Allen, 5, Desertlyn Road, Moneymore

Brigid (Bridie) QUINN (née Cassidy), Bunatern, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly / Derry City, Derry

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) QUINN (née Cassidy), Bunatern, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly / Derry City, Derry



Brigid died on August 5th 2022, peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was fondly known as Bridie, was a native of Greysteel, Derry City and was predeceased by her beloved parents John and Brigid and brother John.

Bridie is much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Michaela, Nicola, Colin, Ryan, Bronagh, Tristin and Andy, their father Patrick, grandchildren Derry, Laura, Adam, James, Jade, Tara, Katie, John, Daniel, Cassidy, Anna, Noah, Stevie, Chloe, Bria and Adelyn, sisters Mavis, Betty and Agatha, sons-in-law James and Jamie, daughters-in-law, Vanessa, Berniece and Maria, Andy's partner Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Grant Bridie Eternal Rest and Peace

Family flowers only, please. Donations instead, if desired, to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Bridie's family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Tullamore Hospital for their hard work, kind care and dedication shown to their mother Brigid.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Thomas James Wallace

The death has occurred of Thomas James Wallace, August 5, 2022, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Much loved husband of Lily, loving father of Warren, Richard and Lynn, dear father in law of Barbara and Neil, devoted grandfather of James, Adam, Ben, Will and Penny, dear brother of Billy.

House strictly private (close friends and family welcome).

Funeral service in Bovevagh Parish Church on Monday at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. (all welcome)

Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christian Aid and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Kathleen Jane Thompson, 34 Ballymadigan Road, Castlerock

The death has occurred of Kathleen Jane Thompson, August 5, 2022, peacefully at her home, 34 Ballymadigan Road, Castlerock, dear wife of the late William J and much loved mother of Anne, Betty, Allan, Norman, Kenneth, David, Lawrence, Eileen, Freda, Charlie and Lesley.

Service in Castlerock Presbyterian Church on Monday at 3.00pm followed by interment in Castlerock Presbyterian Church burying ground, Downhill.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

Renee Logan, Culdaff Road, Portstewart

The death has occurred of Renee Logan, August 4, 2022, peacefully, at Hospital, late of Culdaff Road Portstewart, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel Robert (Sam), much loved mother of Bruce and Alan, dear mother-in-law of Susi and grandmother of Katie and Gracie.

Service in Killaig Presbyterian Church on Monday at 12.00noon followed by interment in the adjoining burying ground.

House private.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle

Joseph (Joe) White, 4 Dunderg Park, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) WHITE, ex-RUC GC, peacefully, August 5, 2022, late of 4 Dunderg Park, Coleraine.

Dearly beloved husband of the late Anna, loving daddy of Joanne, Tracey and Christopher, much loved father-in-law of Julie and Mark and special granda of Daniel, Carter Joseph, Shelanna, Amy, Christopher and Cameron.

House and funeral private.

Annabelle Smyth (née Wray), 32 Drumceatt Park, Limavady

The death has occurred of Annabelle Smyth, 32, Drumceatt Park, Limavady, August 5, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Dearly loved wife of Willard, loving mother of Alan, Ian and Amanda, mother-in-law of Donna, Allison and Ryan, and much loved granny of Isaac, Robyn, Sophie and Jay.

Funeral service in her home on Sunday at 2pm., followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Cancer Research, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine.

Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Mary McCready (née Murray), 27, Rathkeele Way



The death has occurred of Mary McCready (née Murray), 27, Rathkeele Way, August 4, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Pat, Joe, Jeanie, Martin, Esmee, Seamus, Colm and Martine and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Esmee, Helen, Sally and Colette.

Funeral from her home, 27, Rathkeele Way on Sunday at 11.45 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Faustina intercede for her.

Arnold McClelland, Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings

The death has occurred of Arnold McClelland, August 5, 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Formerly of Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings. Dearly beloved husband of the late Christine. A loving father of Paul, Jacqueline, Lisa, Donna and Richard, their Partners and a Grandfather. A much loved brother of Tom, Mabel, Betty and Billy.

A Funeral service will take place in Adair & Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road on Sunday 7th August 2022 at 1pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery.

Visitors are welcome to Adair & Neely Funeral Home on Saturday 6th August between 3pm to 5pm.

Arnold will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321.

The Lord is My Shepherd

Pauline Daly, 56, Bracken Park

The death has occurred of Pauline Daly, 56, Bracken Park, August 2, 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Carolyn and Shane, a dear sister and a devoted and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Saturday the 6th. of August at 11:20 am to St. Joseph's Church Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Anne Ferris (née Clarke), 2, Castle Park, Limavady

The death has occurred of Anne Ferris (née Clarke), August 3, 2022. Peacefully at her home, 2 Castle Park, Limavady, surrounded by her caring family and friends.

Loving wife of Richard (Dick). Devoted mother of Karen, Geoffrey (Dick), Brenda and the late Dawn and Stephanie R.I.P.

Her remains will leave her late residence on Saturday morning at 9.15am for 10.00am requiem mass in St Mary's Church, Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards at St.Matthews Church, Drumsurn

House open for family and close friends.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers payable to 'Foyle Hospice' c/o O'Brien and McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, County Derry, BT490RY.

Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Our lady of Knock pray for her.

Brendan McCusker, 33 Derrygarve Park Castledawson

The death has occurred of Brendan McCusker, August 3, 2022. Beloved son of Gerry and Phyllis and loving brother of Martin, Dermot and Geraldine (Mallon).

Funeral from his home 33 Derrygarve Park Castledawson on Saturday, August 6, at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea, Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his father, mother, brothers, sister, sister in law Maureen, brother in law Marcus, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

House Private due to increase of Covid in the area.

Reverend Kenneth J.C. (Ken) McConnell, Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland

The death has occurred of Rev Kenneth J.C. (Ken) McConnell, Minister Emeritus, of Dunfanaghy and Carrigart and teacher at Coleraine Boys Secondary, died on Sunday the 29th of May 2022 at home in Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland. Loved husband of Yvonne and father of Stewart, Cara and Bronia, father in law to Lyndsey, Mathew and Sean, grandfather to Caitlin and Aran and brother of Kathleen.

Interment of ashes at St.Canice's Parish Church, Eglinton, County Derry, on Saturday, August 6, at 12:00.

Liam Lynch, 109, The Meadows

The death has occurred of Liam Lynch, August 3, 2022, beloved husband of Rhonda, 109 The Meadows, loving father of Ciaran, Laura, Megan, Michael, Deborah and Tony, devoted grandfather of Jamie, Ronan, Jessie, Maya and Charlie, cherished son of Willie and the late Teresa and dear brother of Bernie, Trisha, Declan, Shaun and Erin.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness)

The death has occurred of Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness), August 3, 2022, peacefully at the Donegal Hospice.

Wife of the late Noel and Loving Mother of Shauna, Martin, Paul, Declan and the late baby Diarmuid.

A much loved Grandmother of Eoghan, Aoife, Niamh, Eimear, Conaill, Grace and Emily.

Dear Mother-in-law of Cliff, Carol, Kisell, Cheryl.

Dear sister of Pat, Danny, Caroline and the late Sadie, Grace, Michael and Sheila.

Funeral from her son's home 5 Woodlee, Culmore, Derry on Saturday 6th August at 10:00am to Saint Pius X Church, Moville for Requiem Mass at 11:00am.

Interment immediately afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery, Moville.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

Sadly missed by the entire family. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Tom Allen, 5, Desertlyn Road, Moneymore

The death has occurred of Tom Allen, August 2, 2022 (suddenly), devoted Husband of Hilary, 5 Desertlyn Road, Moneymore, much loved Father of Mark and his Wife Emma and Lesley and her Partner Steve and a loving Granda of Billy, Max, Leo and Lucy.

House private, Friends and Family welcome. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Thursday evening, August 4th from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

Funeral from his home on Saturday, August 6th at 1.00pm to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance and Lecumpher Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".

2 Timothy 4 v 7.

