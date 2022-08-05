Derry Death Notices - Friday, August 5, 2022.

The following deaths have occurred:

Pauline Daly, 56, Bracken Park

The death has occurred of Pauline Daly, 56, Bracken Park, August 2, 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Carolyn and Shane, a dear sister and a devoted and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Saturday the 6th. of August at 11:20 am to St. Joseph's Church Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

Anne Ferris (née Clarke), 2, Castle Park, Limavady

The death has occurred of Anne Ferris (née Clarke), August 3, 2022. Peacefully at her home, 2 Castle Park, Limavady, surrounded by her caring family and friends.

Loving wife of Richard (Dick). Devoted mother of Karen, Geoffrey (Dick), Brenda and the late Dawn and Stephanie R.I.P.

Her remains will leave her late residence on Saturday morning at 9.15am for 10.00am requiem mass in St Mary's Church, Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards at St.Matthews Church, Drumsurn

House open for family and close friends.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers payable to 'Foyle Hospice' c/o O'Brien and McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, County Derry, BT490RY.

Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Our lady of Knock pray for her.

Brendan McCusker, 33 Derrygarve Park Castledawson

The death has occurred of Brendan McCusker, August 3, 2022. Beloved son of Gerry and Phyllis and loving brother of Martin, Dermot and Geraldine (Mallon).

Funeral from his home 33 Derrygarve Park Castledawson on Saturday, August 6, at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea, Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his father, mother, brothers, sister, sister in law Maureen, brother in law Marcus, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

House Private due to increase of Covid in the area.

Reverend Kenneth J.C. (Ken) McConnell, Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland

The death has occurred of Rev Kenneth J.C. (Ken) McConnell, Minister Emeritus, of Dunfanaghy and Carrigart and teacher at Coleraine Boys Secondary, died on Sunday the 29th of May 2022 at home in Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland. Loved husband of Yvonne and father of Stewart, Cara and Bronia, father in law to Lyndsey, Mathew and Sean, grandfather to Caitlin and Aran and brother of Kathleen.

Interment of ashes at St.Canice's Parish Church, Eglinton, County Derry, on Saturday, August 6, at 12:00.

Liam Lynch, 109, The Meadows

The death has occurred of Liam Lynch, August 3, 2022, beloved husband of Rhonda, 109 The Meadows, loving father of Ciaran, Laura, Megan, Michael, Deborah and Tony, devoted grandfather of Jamie, Ronan, Jessie, Maya and Charlie, cherished son of Willie and the late Teresa and dear brother of Bernie, Trisha, Declan, Shaun and Erin.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness)

The death has occurred of Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness), August 3, 2022, peacefully at the Donegal Hospice.

Wife of the late Noel and Loving Mother of Shauna, Martin, Paul, Declan and the late baby Diarmuid.

A much loved Grandmother of Eoghan, Aoife, Niamh, Eimear, Conaill, Grace and Emily.

Dear Mother-in-law of Cliff, Carol, Kisell, Cheryl.

Dear sister of Pat, Danny, Caroline and the late Sadie, Grace, Michael and Sheila.

Funeral from her son's home 5 Woodlee, Culmore, Derry on Saturday 6th August at 10:00am to Saint Pius X Church, Moville for Requiem Mass at 11:00am.

Interment immediately afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery, Moville.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

Sadly missed by the entire family. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Edward (Eddie) Shivers (Castledawson)

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Shivers (Castledawson), Lavey, August 3, 2022, peacefully at Antrim Area hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Philomena (Mena) and devoted father of Margaret Carey, Patsy, Charlie, Rose Hughes, Tillie (Deceased) Artie, John, Gerard, Martina Cassidy and Paula Ryan. Loving son of the late Paddy and Rose and devoted brother of the late John, Artie and Tommie.

Funeral from his home 5 Harmony Hill, Broagh BT45 8HE on Friday, August 5th August at 11.15am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s church Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy.

Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nephews, nieces and extensive family circle.

“Our Lady of Knock pray for him”

Tom Allen, 5, Desertlyn Road, Moneymore

The death has occurred of Tom Allen, August 2, 2022 (suddenly), devoted Husband of Hilary, 5 Desertlyn Road, Moneymore, much loved Father of Mark and his Wife Emma and Lesley and her Partner Steve and a loving Granda of Billy, Max, Leo and Lucy.

House private, Friends and Family welcome. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Thursday evening, August 4th from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

Funeral from his home on Saturday, August 6th at 1.00pm to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance and Lecumpher Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".

2 Timothy 4 v 7.

Rebecca (Bertha) Smyth, Collon Terrace

The death has occurred of Rebecca (Bertha) Smyth, August 3, 2022, peacefully at her home, Collon Terrace. Dearly beloved partner of the Late David Hughes. A loving Aunt of Lisa, Clare and Rachel. A Great-Aunt of Ava and Sophia.

A funeral service will take place in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church on Friday 5th August at 12 Noon, followed by burial in Muff Parish Church Burial Ground.

Visitors welcome to Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 6 to 8pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to The Cats Protection League at www.cats.org.co.uk.

Bertha will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321.

Dearly loved and sadly missed.

Harold Moore, 18, Irwin Crescent, Claudy

The death has occurred of Harold Moore, August 3, 2022 Suddenly at Cornfield Nursing Home, Limavady, (in his 84th year) much loved son of the late Cyril and Andrena, devoted brother of Kenneth, David, Eva, Doris, Hilary, Noreen, Edna, Linda, Maureen, Joan and the late Cyril, Norman and Andrena, a dear uncle and great-uncle.

Funeral leaving his late home 18, Irwin Crescent, Claudy on Friday, August 5 at 1.15pm for a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church c/o Mr A.J McFarland, 10 Cregg Road, Claudy BT47 4HX.

Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

The Lord is my Shepherd.

Margaret Joan Swinerton (née Boyd), The Lodge, 11 Draperstown Road, Tobermore

The death has occurred of Margaret Joan Swinerton (née Boyd) (aged 92 years) August 2nd 2022 (peacefully) at the Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, formerly of The Lodge, 11 Draperstown Road, Tobermore, dearly beloved Wife of the late Lawson, much loved Mother of Eleanor and Lorna, a dear Mother-in-Law of the late Roderick (O'Kane), a loving Grandmother of Ciara, Claire and Conor and Great Grandmother of Ben, Sophie and Ava.

House strictly private.

Funeral service in Christ Church, Castledawson on Friday, August 5, at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Woodschapel Parish Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

Lovingly remembered by her Daughters and the entire Family Circle.

Margaret Stuart, Edenvale Care Home, Limavady.

The death has occurred of Margaret Stuart, July 27, 2022. Peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady. Margaret, late of Coleraine and Castlerock. Dearly loved wife of the late Jos, much loved mother of Tracy and the late Lynda Jayne, mother-in-law of Simon and devoted nana of Jordan. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, on Friday, August 5, at 11 am., followed by cremation at Roselawn crematorium, Belfast at 1.20 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

