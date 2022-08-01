Derry Death Notices - Monday, August 1, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Paul Barr, 240 Carnhill.

George James Keys, 3 Oughtymoyle, Bellarena.

Michelle Livingstone, 44 Parkview, Castledawson.

John Kerlin, 200 Longland Road, Alla, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4JE.

Gretta Wilson (née Booth), 27 Parkview, Castledawson.

Lila Jane Keightley (née Love), 31 Castle Park, Tobermore.

Linda Ann McCready, 14 Primity Crescent.

John Kelly, 21 Sunvale Park Greysteel.

Jennifer (Jenny) Loe (née Baile), 28A Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh.

Sheree Reid (née McClay), 2, Bann Drive, Waterside.

Margaret Stuart, Edenvale Care Home, Limavady.

Paul Barr, 240 Carnhill.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul Barr, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on July 31, 2022. Late of 240 Carnhill. May he rest in peace.

Beloved husband of Veronica. Devoted father of Emily and Paul. A much loved father-in-law of Chris and Natasha. Loving granda of Connor and Maura. Dearest brother of Geraldine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Paul's remains are now reposing at his late residence, 240 Carnhill. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, August 2, at 10:20am for 11am requiem mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill. Cremation will take place afterwards at 3pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Wake House Strictly Private From 10pm till 10am.

Paul's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below:

https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 50, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ.

St. Brigid Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Him.

Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, 02871262823.

George James Keys, 3 Oughtymoyle, Bellarena.

The death has occurred of George James Keys, July 30, 2022, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, 3 Oughtymoyle, Bellarena.

Much loved husband of Alice, loving brother of Alan, Vivienne, Colin, dear Brother in law, Uncle and Great Uncle.

Private family time on Monday. All welcome at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 10pm, funeral service in his home on Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation at Roselawn Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations if desired and cheques payable to either Macmillan Cancer Care or Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Michelle Livingstone, 44 Parkview, Castledawson.

The death has occurred of Michelle Livingstone, July 31, 2022. Peacefully at her home, after a short illness, Michelle (Mitch), 44 Parkview, Castledawson, much loved step-daughter of Samuel and Sally (Bolton), loving step-sister of Rhonda and dearest friend of Fiona (Fullerton) and her family.

House strictly private.

Funeral from her home on Wednesday, August 3, at 1:30pm for service in Christ Church, Castledawson at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, for Children’s Heartbeat Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP.

Always loved and remembered by her Family and Friends.

‘Safe in the arms of Jesus’.

John Kerlin, 200 Longland Road, Alla, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4JE.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Kerlin suddenly on July 30, 2022. May he rest in peace. Late of 200 Longland Road, Alla, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4JE.

Beloved husband of Deirdre and loving father of Paula (Mullan), Sean, Cathy (Gormley), Sinead (Kelly), Mary(Devine), Joe and Orla. Fond father in law of Chrissy, Cara, Ruairi, Joey, Barry and Barry. Devoted grandfather of Kain, Caiden, Thomas, Fintan, Oscar, Méabh, Grace, Darragh and Rosie. Loving son of the late Joe and Mary R.I.P and dear brother of Anne (Gallen), James, Geraldine (Vambeck), Mary(Gormley), Martina (McCauley) Jacinta(McCrory), Brian and Joe.

Wake and funeral arrangements later.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the extended family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Gretta Wilson (née Booth), 27 Parkview, Castledawson.

The death has occurred of Gretta Wilson (née Booth). Called home, July 29, 2022 (peacefully) after a short illness, Gretta, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel (Sam), 27 Parkview, Castledawson, much loved and devoted mother of John, Ann, Kenny and David, dear mother-in-law of Joan, Edmund, Gina and Andrea, loving granny and nanny of Cheryl, Philip, Clifford, Denise, Jonathan, Zion and Harlow, cherished great-grandmother of Lonan, Teagan, Sam, Matthew, Sarah-Ann, Jonah and the late Ethan and dearest sister of Ivan.

House strictly private.

Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Sunday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday, August 2, at 1:15pm for service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c).

Lovingly remembered by her Family and the entire Family Circle.

Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die’ John 11 v 25 & 26.

Lila Jane Keightley (née Love), 31 Castle Park, Tobermore.

The death has occurred of Lila Jane Keightley (née Love): July 30, 2022 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital. Dearly loved Wife of the late Robert, 31 Castle Park, Tobermore, a loving partner of Sammy, much loved Mother of Barbara, Alison and Robert, a dear Mother-in-law and Grandmother and dearest Sister of Doreen, Trevor, Eddie and the late Robert, Willie, Joe, Norman, Andy and May.

House strictly private. All welcome at D Watters Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, August 2, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

Funeral from her home, on Wednesday, August 3, at 12:30pm, for service in Kilcronaghan Parish Church at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Desertmartin Parish Churchyard at 2:45pm (approximately).

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Angel Wishes, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

Linda Ann McCready, 14 Primity Crescent.

The death has occurred of Linda Ann McCready, July 30, 2022. Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly Loved Mother of Leanne and Andrew. Dear Mother-in-law of Elizabeth. Devoted Grandmother of Alicia, Jake, Anna, Alex and Mia. Great-Grandmother of Millie.

Funeral will leave her late home 14 Primity Crescent on Monday 1st August at 10:30 for an 11am Service in All Saints Clooney Church, Followed by Burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.

Close Friends and Family welcome to visit from 12 noon on Sunday 31. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT27HB.All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

John Kelly, 21 Sunvale Park Greysteel.

The death has occurred of John Kelly, July 30, 2022. Beloved husband of Catherine , 21 Sunvale Park, Greysteel, loving father of Julian, Deirdre, Carol, Marion, John-Paul and Anna, father-in-law of Margaret, Michael, Nathan, Noel, Meggin and Paul, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Mary, Pat, Hughie, Charlie, Artie and the late George, Liam and Martha.

Funeral from his home on Monday at 11 am for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. John's wake will take place from 11 am to 8 pm and family only on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL.

Jennifer (Jenny) Loe (née Baile), 28A Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh.

The death has occurred of Jennifer (Jenny) Loe (née Baile), July 29, 2022, (peacefully) at home, 28A Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh, surrounded by her family.

Dearly loved mother of Barry, Charlene and the late Samantha and a much loved daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and beloved life long friend of Paddy Hurson. Funeral service on Monday, August 1, at 1.00 pm in Dereck Marshall and Sons, Funeral Home, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW, followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery.

Family and Friends are welcome to call at the home on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, for Laurel House, Antrim Area Hospital, (cheques made payable to Dereck Marshall), c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family, and all the Family Circle.

Sheree Reid (née McClay), 2, Bann Drive, Waterside.

The death has occurred of Sheree Reid (née McClay), July 29, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved partner of Stephen, beloved daughter of Nancy and Herbie, loving mum of Dee, Stacey, Kayleigh and Chelsie, cherished nanny of Cameron, Matthew, Bobby, Lucas, Lileen, Amelia and Adaline, dearest sister of Willa, David, Don, Ryan, and Karen, a dear sister-in-law and aunt.

Funeral service will take place at 2, Bann Drive, Waterside on Monday, August 1, at 2.00 pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery (immediate family only on Friday, July 29, please, family home then open to everyone to pay their respects from Saturday, July 30). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to W.H. & S.C.T North West Cancer Centre Sperrin Suite c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, she will be loved and missed always.

Margaret Stuart, Edenvale Care Home, Limavady.

The death has occurred of Margaret Stuart, July 27, 2022. Peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady. Margaret, late of Coleraine and Castlerock. Dearly loved wife of the late Jos, much loved mother of Tracy and the late Lynda Jayne, mother-in-law of Simon and devoted nana of Jordan. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, on Friday, August 5, at 11 am., followed by cremation at Roselawn crematorium, Belfast at 1.20 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

