Derry Death Notices - Sunday 31st July, 2022

ROBINSON, Robert- July 29th 2022, passed away peacefully at Macmillan Unit Antrim Area Hospital Robert, Loving Husband of Sybil, 6 Rockgrove Heights, Ballymena. Much Loved father of Joanne, Arlene, Laura and Carla, Father-in-law of Gareth, Joshua and Martin and Grandfather of Elijah, Eve and Emelia. Funeral Service in Stevenson’s Funeral Home 30 Cushendall Road Ballymena on Tuesday the 2nd at 2pm Followed by interment in Ballymena Cemetery Cushendall Road. House private. Family flowers only please Donations if desired for The Macmillan unit Palliative care fund Antrim Area Hospital c/o James Stevenson & Son (Address as above)

CAVANAGH (nee Laverty), Maureen- July 30th 2022. Maureen, dearly beloved wife of the late Seamus. Daughter of the late Eddie and Mary (Miltown Maghery). Much loved mother of Sharon, Anne,Paul and Michael, son in law Dessie daughter in law Sofie. Loving grandmother to Aaron, Dara, Carla, Daniel, Lucy Ella and James. Sisters Eilish and Imelda. Brothers Tom, Noel and Sean and the late Patsy , Desmond, Seamus and sister Annie. Funeral from her daughters home 29 Wellbrook avenue Dungannon on Monday to St. John’s Church, Moy for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her brothers in law Seamus and Jimmy, sisters in law Noreen and Mairead , nieces nephews and the entire family circle.

WILSON (née Booth) Gretta – July 29, 2022 (peacefully) after a short illness, Gretta, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel (Sam), 27 Parkview, Castledawson, much loved and devoted mother of John, Ann, Kenny and David, dear mother-in-law of Joan, Edmund, Gina and Andrea, loving granny and nanny of Cheryl, Philip, Clifford, Denise, Jonathan, Zion and Harlow, cherished great-grandmother of Lonan, Teagan, Sam, Matthew, Sarah-Ann, Jonah and the late Ethan and dearest sister of Ivan. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Sunday evening from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral from her home on Tuesday, August 2nd at 1:15pm for service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please.

KEIGHTLEY. Lila, Jane - (née Love) - July 30th 2022 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Lila Jane, dearly loved Wife of the late Robert, 31 Castle Park, Tobermore, a loving Partner of Sammy, much loved Mother of Barbara, Alison and Robert, a dear Mother-in-law and Grandmother and dearest Sister of Doreen, Trevor, Eddie and the late Robert, Willie, Joe, Norman, Andy and May. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, August 2nd from 7:00pm - 8:30pm. Funeral from her home, on Wednesday, August 3rd at 12:30pm, for service in Kilcronaghan Parish Church at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Desertmartin Parish Churchyard at 2:45pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Angel Wishes, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

McREADY, Linda Ann- 30th July 2022. Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly Loved Mother of Leanne and Andrew. Dear Mother-in-law of Elizabeth. Devoted Grandmother of Alicia, Jake, Anna, Alex and Mia. Great-Grandmother of Millie. Funeral will leave her late home 14 Primity Crescent on Monday 1st August at 10:30 for an 11am Service in All Saints Clooney Church, Followed by Burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Close Friends and Family welcome to visit from 12noon on Sunday 31st. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT27HB.All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

KELLY, John- 30th July 2022, beloved husband of Catherine , 21 Sunvale Park, Greysteel, loving father of Julian, Deirdre, Carol, Marion, John-Paul and Anna, father-in-law of Margaret, Michael, Nathan, Noel, Meggin and Paul, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Mary, Pat, Hughie, Charlie, Artie and the late George, Liam and Martha. Funeral from his home on Monday at 11 am for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. John's wake will take place from 11 am to 8 pm and family only on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL.

LOE (nee Bailie) Jennifer (Jenny) – July 29th 2022, (peacefully) at home, 28A Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh, surrounded by her family – Jennifer (Jenny), dearly loved mother of Barry, Charlene and the late Samantha and a much loved daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and beloved life long friend of Paddy Hurson. Funeral service on Monday 1st August, at 1.00 p.m. in Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Home, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW, followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. Family and Friends are welcome to call at the home on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st July. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, for Laurel House, Antrim Area Hospital, (cheques made payable to Dereck Marshall), c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family, and all the Family Circle.

REID, Sheree (nee McClay)- July 29, 2022 peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, much loved partner of Stephen, beloved daughter of Nancy and Herbie, loving mum of Dee, Stacey, Kayleigh and Chelsie, cherished nanny of Cameron, Matthew, Bobby, Lucas, Lileen, Amelia and Adaline, dearest sister of Willa, David, Don, Ryan, and Karen, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service will take place at 2, Bann Drive, Waterside on Monday 1st August at 2.00 pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery (immediate family only on Friday 29th July please, family home then open to everyone to pay their respects from Saturday 30th July). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to W.H. & S.C.T North West Cancer Centre Sperrin Suite c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family, she will be loved and missed always.

CAMPBELL, Gerry- 29th July 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Martina, Philip and the late Daniel Joseph, devoted granda of Stephanie, Amanda, Daniel, Lauren and Caoimhe, great-granda of Rian, dear and loving brother of Richard, Paul, Monica, Patricia and the late Brian and a loving brother-in-law. Funeral leaving his home, 71 Elaghmore Park, on Sunday 31st July at 9:10am to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 9:45am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

STUART, Margaret – 27th July 2022, peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady. Margaret, late of Coleraine and Castlerock. Dearly loved wife of the late Jos, much loved mother of Tracy and the late Lynda Jayne, mother-in-law of Simon and devoted nana of Jordan. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, on Friday 5th August at 11 a.m., followed by cremation at Roselawn crematorium, Belfast at 1.20 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.