Derry Death Notices - Friday 29th July, 2022

HEGARTY, Colin- (Maghera) 24th July 2022, Colin R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Marion R.I.P. and loving father of AnneMarie Dornan and Emma McIlwrath, grandfather of Brendan, Eden and Suzie Dornan and father in law of Brendan Dornan and Steven McIlwrath, son of the late Michael and Annie Hegarty and dear brother of Rosaleen Crilly, Eugene Hegarty, Maureen McErlean and Patricia O'Hare. Funeral from his home, 49 Craigadick Road Maghera on Friday 29th July at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Patrick Glen via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Family time only please from 11.00pm until 11.00am.

BARR, Martin (Marty) - 26th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by all of his loving family, late of 20 Glenfada Park. Beloved son of Noel and Ruby. Loving brother of Kitty, a much loved brother-in-law of Eugene and uncle of Daryl, Callum and Emily. Dearest husband of Vola, devoted father of Aidan, Matthew and Jessica. A much loved partner of Marie and the children. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Marty's remains will be reposing at his sister Kitty's residence, 136 Elaghmore Park. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 29th July at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Marty's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Northlands Centre c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Him.

McGURK, Brendan - We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Brendan McGurk peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 27th of July 2022. May he rest in peace. Late of 8 Learmount Drive, Park Village, Co Derry. Loving father of Fiona and Claire and father in law of Gary and Seamie. Devoted grandfather of Chloe, Erin, Shéa, Conor, Emma and the late Leah R.I.P.

Beloved son of the late Margaret and James R.I.P and much loved brother of Kathleen, Margaret, Josephine, Marie, Colm, Eileen, Lucia, Patricia and the late infant Gertrude R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence. Wake will commence at 7pm. Family time please 10pm to 12 noon. Funeral from his late residence on Friday 29th of July, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Learmount Community Development Group c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family.

BOYLE, Gladys (née McLaughlin)- 27th July 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mother of Majella, Martin, Judith, Damian, Sharon and George, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Margaret, Bridie, Shaun and the late Gerry, George, Leo and James.

House private please. Everyone welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, today (Thursday) from 12 noon to 1 pm. Funeral from her home, 102 Clooney Road, Broadbridge, on Saturday 30th July at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE.

QUINLAN, Jean- 27th July 2022 Peacefully at her Cousin Jennifer’s Home, 28a Seventree Road, where a Funeral service will take place on Saturday 30th July at 1pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to All Saints Clooney Church C/O Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way, Londonderry, BT476GL. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral directors 02871311321. Jean will be fondly remembered by her entire family circle.

STUART, Margaret – 27th July 2022, peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady. Margaret, late of Coleraine and Castlerock. Dearly loved wife of the late Jos, much loved mother of Tracy and the late Lynda Jayne, mother-in-law of Simon and devoted nana of Jordan. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, on Friday 5th August at 11 a.m., followed by cremation at Roselawn crematorium, Belfast at 1.20 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

TOSH, Mary Celine- 27th July 2022, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Mary Celine RIP, late of Seabank Residential Home and formerly of Lever Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo, much loved mother of Deirdre and John and a dear mother-in-law of Trevor and Heather. The family will be available to speak with anyone wishing to pay their respects at Wades Funeral Home on Friday between 7-9pm. Funeral leaving Wades Funeral Home on Saturday at 10.30am for funeral mass at 11.00am in Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart and followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

BRIZZELL (née Bradley), Ursula- (Kilrea) 27th July 2022. Peacefully. Beloved wife of Sam; loving mother of Noreen, Sam, Mary-Jo, Brenda, Michael, Elizabeth, Ann and a much adored Grandma. Daughter of the late Edward and Nora and dear sister of Noreen, Noel, Gerry and the late Edward, Harry and Sr. Mairead. Ursula is reposing in her late residence. Family and friends welcome to call today (Thursday) from 5pm. Funeral from her late residence, 40 Lisnagrot Road, on Saturday at 11:15am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by the entire Brizzell and Bradley family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to, NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

MULLAN, Barney- 27th July 2022 peacefully at home, beloved husband of Irene, 28 Alexander Road, Limavady, loving father of Donna, John, Neil, Laura and the late Gareth, father-in-law of Paul, Moira, Ciara and Jonathan, devoted grandfather of Aimeé, Eve, Riley, Jack and Jamie and dear brother of Brian and the late Marie. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.50 am for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, 51, Lisburn Rd, Belfast, BT9 7AB.