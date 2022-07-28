Derry Death Notices - Thursday 28th July, 2022

BARR, Martin (Marty) - 26th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by all of his loving family, late of 20 Glenfada Park. Beloved son of Noel and Ruby. Loving brother of Kitty, a much loved brother-in-law of Eugene and uncle of Daryl, Callum and Emily. Dearest husband of Vola, devoted father of Aidan, Matthew and Jessica. A much loved partner of Marie and the children. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Marty's remains will be reposing at his sister Kitty's residence, 136 Elaghmore Park. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 29th July at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Marty's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Northlands Centre c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Him.

BAINBRIDGE, Ronald Geoffrey (Geoff) – 24th July 2022, peacefully at Seabank Residential Home, Ronald Geoffrey (Geoff), formerly of 3 Dhu Varren Park, Portrush. Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy, loving father of Carol, Valerie, Lorna and Donna and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Portrush on Thursday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The Wings Appeal C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

McGURK, Brendan - We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Brendan McGurk peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 27th of July 2022. May he rest in peace. Late of 8 Learmount Drive, Park Village, Co Derry. Loving father of Fiona and Claire and father in law of Gary and Seamie. Devoted grandfather of Chloe, Erin, Shéa, Conor, Emma and the late Leah R.I.P.

Beloved son of the late Margaret and James R.I.P and much loved brother of Kathleen, Margaret, Josephine, Marie, Colm, Eileen, Lucia, Patricia and the late infant Gertrude R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence. Wake will commence at 7pm. Family time please 10pm to 12 noon. Funeral from his late residence on Friday 29th of July, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Learmount Community Development Group c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family.